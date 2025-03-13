IndiGo to launch direct Bengaluru-Krabi flights from March 30. More details

IndiGo has announced the launch of a new direct flight route connecting Bengaluru and Krabi, Thailand, starting March 30. This will make Bengaluru the second Indian city with direct air connectivity to Krabi, following the airline’s recent introduction of the Mumbai-Krabi route. IndiGo all set to launch Bengaluru-Krabi direct flights from March 30. (Bloomberg)

The daily flight, designated as 6E 1083, will depart from Bengaluru at 3:30 PM and arrive in Krabi at 8:45 PM. The return leg, flight 6E 1084, will take off from Krabi at 11:35 AM and land in Bengaluru at 1:40 PM, ensuring convenient travel options for passengers.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, stating, “We are delighted to introduce daily direct flights between Bengaluru and Krabi, further strengthening the connectivity between India and Thailand. With over 95 weekly flights to Thailand, this addition reflects the growing demand for travel to the region. Thailand remains a top leisure destination, and we are committed to offering a seamless, affordable, and hassle-free travel experience.”

Krabi, a picturesque province on Southern Thailand’s coast, is celebrated for its breathtaking limestone cliffs, pristine beaches, and vibrant coral reefs, making it a sought-after getaway for travelers. IndiGo’s expansion aims to enhance international connectivity while catering to the increasing demand for travel between India and Thailand. Ever since Thailand announced visa-free arrivals for Indian passport holders, the South Asian country turned out to be favorite holiday destination for Indians.

Operating from its Bengaluru hub, IndiGo currently facilitates more than 200 daily departures, serving 65 domestic and 10+ international destinations. from the tech capital The airline continues to expand its global footprint, ensuring greater accessibility and convenience for its passengers.