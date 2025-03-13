'1000 BC to 2025 AD': Bengaluru’s 'ancient' Ejipura flyover sparks hilarious comparisons to Hampi

A viral social media post has reignited frustration over Bengaluru’s long-delayed Ejipura flyover, with netizens reacting with humor and sarcasm. The post, clearly mocking the flyover's seemingly never-ending construction, quickly caught the attention of social media users. (X/@solidview)

A Bengaluru resident shared two images—one of Hampi’s ancient bazaar and another of the under-construction Ejipura flyover—along with a cheeky question comparing the two. "What do you like more, Bengaluru? Hampi's ancient bazaar or Ejipura's modern flyover?".

Check out the post here:

How did X users react?

The post, clearly mocking the flyover's seemingly never-ending construction, quickly caught the attention of social media users. Many joined in with their own satirical takes, highlighting the project's delays and drawing humorous parallels between historical ruins and the stalled infrastructure.

"At this point, the Ejipura flyover has a certain nostalgic factor," quipped one user.

Another chimed in, "Please get your facts right. The Ejipura flyover is NOT modern. It’s ancient too!"

One particularly sarcastic post joked that the flyover’s construction began in "1000 BC and is still ongoing in 2025 AD—maybe even beyond. Hopefully, our future generations can finally use it by 2100 AD!"

Another user lamented, “You should have told me earlier that there's a replica of Hampi in Bengaluru. I just spent thousands visiting the real one last week!”

The 2.5-km Ejipura flyover, which began construction in 2017, has been marred by delays. Work stalled in 2019 after the contractor went bankrupt, and land acquisition hurdles have further slowed progress. Originally slated for completion in 2019 at a cost of ₹204 crore, the project has been repeatedly pushed back. The BBMP had promised to complete it by March 2024, but the deadline has now been extended yet again.

With growing public frustration, Bengaluru residents seem to be finding solace in humor—turning the city’s most infamous “modern yet ancient” flyover into a running joke on social media.

