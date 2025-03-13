Bengaluru woman electrocuted while collecting water, faulty wiring sparks outrage

A tragic incident in Bengaluru’s Anandpura area near Chamrajpet on Wednesday led to the death of a woman due to electrocution, sparking protests from outraged residents. The victim, identified as Selvi, reportedly suffered a fatal shock after coming into contact with an exposed electrical connection.(Shutterstock)

According to news agency ANI, the victim, identified as Selvi, reportedly suffered a fatal shock after coming into contact with an exposed electrical connection while trying to collect water, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that electrical cables running along the road were linked to a nearby pipeline, possibly leading to the accident, the report added.

Angered by the incident, local residents staged protests, demanding urgent action from the authorities to rectify unsafe electrical wiring in the area.

Chamrajpet police arrived at the scene and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the electrocution.

Further details are awaited.

In 2024, a 13-year-old boy, identified as Sai Bhavani, lost his life to electrocution while his younger brother sustained burns in a distressing accident. The incident occurred when the siblings inadvertently came into contact with a live wire on the hostel premises.

Residing in Sulibele, Sai Bhavani and his 10-year-old brother were engaged in routine activities when the unfortunate event unfolded. After completing their chores of washing clothes, the brothers ventured to pluck mangoes from a nearby tree. In an attempt to dislodge the fruit-laden branches, Sai Bhavani used a cane with a metal handle, inadvertently making contact with an 11 kV high-tension wire passing overhead. The effect was instantaneous, as the boy succumbed to the electric shock on the spot, while his younger sibling, standing nearby, suffered burns.

(With agency inputs)

