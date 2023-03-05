Karnataka Congress on Sunday alleged that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is just performing a publicity stunt on Foxconn investment in the state. The party also questioned the intent of CM Bommai and asked whether he is trying to mislead the people of Karnataka.

'Is CM Bommai misleading people?': Karnataka Congress on Foxconn investment

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spokesperson of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Priyank Kharge took to social media and said, “Is the @CMofKarnataka misleading the people of Karnataka? Why would the CM jeopardize such a prestigious investment by doing a publicity stunt? Most investors prefer secrecy till final agreements are signed.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kharge also quoted an AFP report to which the company said, “Foxconn has not entered binding, definitive agreements for new investments during this trip. Negotiations and internal review are ongoing. Financial investment sums discussed in media are not information being released by Foxconn.”

'Is CM Bommai misleading people?': Karnataka Congress on Foxconn investment

Also Read - Foxconn inks pact to set up facility in Hyd

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday tweeted that Apple would manufacture iPhones at a new plant in the state, creating about 100,000 jobs. The Foxconn, however, clarified that no deals had been finalised during chairman and CEO Young Liu's visit to India from February 27 to March 4, reported AFP.

Foxconn is the world's biggest contract electronics manufacturer and a principal assembler of Apple iPhones. Karnataka chief minister on Saturday announced that around 300 acres land near Kempegowda International Airport is allocated to the company.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON