Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Sannidhi celebrates World Yoga Day with mega program in Bengaluru

Isha Foundation's Sadhguru Sannidhi, located near Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district, organised a mega programme on Friday on the occasion of World Yoga Day.

Around 1,000 NCC cadets of the 5 Karnataka Battalion from 20 colleges in Chikkaballapura, 200 soldiers from the Madras Engineering Corps (MEG) of the Indian Army, 120 Jawans, and 2 officers from the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) of the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in yoga sessions led by Isha Hatha Yoga teachers.

Air Commodore SB Arunkumar VSM, Deputy Director General, Karnataka, Goa NCC Directorate, and popular Kannada actor and model Srinidhi Shetty participated as special guests at the yoga event.

Taking to his social media handle on X, Sadhguru, Founder of the Isha Foundation, said, "Yoga is a science, and, if you wish, an art form with which you can unfold your nature to its ultimate possibility and also create a conscious planet."

While speaking at the event at Sadhguru Sannidhi, Air Commodore SB Arunkumar urged all citizens, especially the future citizens of the country, to embrace yoga as a lifestyle choice. He said Yoga was not just a "physical exercise" but a "holistic practice" that rejuvenates the body and mind.

"It's a reminder that we all are connected all over the world, and through Yoga, we can transcend barriers and come together as one global family as we all are here today," he said, adding that "Yoga instills discipline and focus" and urging the students and NCC cadets gathered at the venue to adopt the practice.

Popular Kannada actor of KGF fame, Srinidhi Shetty, said, "We all know what is right, what is wrong, what we should do, and what we should not do. It is just a matter of (taking) action."

She said that with excessive contamination of our environment, it is imperative that people turn inward to enhance their health and well-being.

"The air we inhale, the soil we walk on, the water we drink--everything has been degraded," she said, and she urged the audience to take up regular practice of yoga "for you to be internally joyful."

Air Commodore SB Arunkumar also virtually inaugurated the community Yoga hall at Sadhguru Sannidhi.

As per the Isha Foundation, "30-minute sessions will be conducted by Isha-trained teachers from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day throughout the year. The sessions will be conducted in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and English."

There are several proven benefits of yoga, including enhancing vitality, focus, memory, and productivity; stabilising the body, mind, and emotions; and relieving back pain, stress, anxiety, and tension.

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga, Isha offered more than 1,400 free yoga sessions across India, according to a release.

The events were conducted at prominent institutes, including ISRO, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, IIT Madras, and Foxconn, among others.

The celebrations included hundreds of CRPF soldiers participating in a yoga session held in front of Adiyogi at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore, on Friday.