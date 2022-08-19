Janmashtami celebrations in Bengaluru | In pics
Published on Aug 19, 2022 04:29 PM IST
Krishna Janmashtami celebrations kicked off the festive season in Bengaluru on Friday, with many taking to social media to share photos and videos of the celebration.
This year's Krishna Janmashtami was celebrated with great fervour across Bengaluru, with many sharing photos and videos of the decorations and the pooja online. Here are some pictures of the celebration:
RELATED STORIES
One user shared a video of his Krishna idol decorated on a swing.
The Radio City Twitter handle also shared a video of the Iskcon's Akshaya Patra sewa, writing, “Iskcon's Akshaya Patra | Taste of Bengaluru Check out this video as RJ Rajas introduces you to Iskcon's Akshaya Patra- Megha Kitchen, On this Krishna Janmashtami the temple makes it really special.”
The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a non-profit trust of the ISKCON which operates the idday meal scheme in India.