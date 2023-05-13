JDS leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy running second from Ramanagara constituency, Congress candidate surpasses

Janata Dal’s (Secular) leader and the grandson of former PM Devegowda, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, who was running for the Ramanagara constituency, was at the second spot with 47,891 votes with 39.5 percentage on Saturday. The actor turned politician contested as a Lok Sabha member in 2019 from the Mandya constituency and lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh who contested as an independent candidate. (File)

Congress leader HA Iqbal Hussain was leading in the Ramanagara constituency with 61,353 votes which formed a percentage of 50.61.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gautam Marilingegowda was at the third spot in the run with 7.18 votes constituting upto 8,701 votes.

As this was his first assembly election, a huge number of supporters and the party members were seen attending the nomination rally of Kumaraswamy.

The actor turned politician contested as a Lok Sabha member in 2019 from the Mandya constituency and lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh who contested as an independent candidate. This time, he was allotted the Ramanagara constituency in assembly polls, from where his mother is currently an MLA.

In 2018, HD Kumaraswamy contested from Ramanagara and Channapatna in old Mysuru region and won at both places. He later vacated Ramanagara seat for his wife Anita Kumaraswamy. This time Kumaraswamy was contesting only from Channapatna and his son was fielded from Ramanagara. His wife was not contesting in assembly elections.

