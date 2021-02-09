IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
bengaluru news

JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman

Both Horatti, supported by JD(S) and BJP, and Congress' Naseer Ahmed had filed their nominations on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:54 PM IST

Senior JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti was on Tuesday elected as the Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, amid protests by Congress over the passage of "anti cow slaughterbill" in the House. Horatti, a seven time MLC, who represents Karnataka west teachers constituency, was declared "unanimously" elected, as the opposition Congress that was protesting from the well of the house, did not propose the name of its candidate Naseer Ahmed, during the election process.

Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi. He has been a member of the Council for nearly 40 years now, starting from 1980. He had served as the Chairman (acting) of the Council from June 22 to December 12, 2018. As the House met for the day, Congress legislators trooped into the well of the House against the passage of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill in the council in a "hurry" through a voice vote, and alleged that it was despite them demanding for division of votes.

Raising the issue as Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh was about to start today's business, Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed said the passage of the bill on Monday despite us seeking for division was against the rules. Several Congress MLCs including M Narayanaswamy, B K Hariprasad too joined, insisting that they sought for division, and demanded a ruling from the Chair. However, defending the passageof the bill, Home, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it was passed as per rules and no one sought a division, as he pointed out that all Congress MLCs were in the well when the bill was getting passed. "There is nothing in the records too." The Deputy Chairman said he will get the records and examine them, as he asked Congress legislators to go back to their seats and allow the House to function and cooperate during the Chairman election process.

Despite this, Congress MLCs insisted that the Chair examine the CCTV and television camera footage first and adjourn the house for some time. "First a ruling should be given on this, subsequently the Chairman election can be taken up," Narayanaswamy said. As the Congress MLCs continued with their protest from the well, the Deputy Chairman took up the Chairman's election process. After JD(S) MLCs proposed Horatti's name for the Chairman post, Congress legislators did not turn up at their seats to propose their candidate Naseer Ahmed's name. Following this the Deputy Chairman declared that Basavaraj Horatti has been elected as the Chairman of the Legislative Council "unanimously".

Both Horatti, supported by JD(S) and BJP, and Congress' Naseer Ahmed had filed their nominations on Monday. The election was necessitated following the resignation of Congress'K Prathapachandra Shetty as the Chairman on February 4 to preempt a no-confidence motion against him by the ruling BJP, and JD(S) extending support to it. Horratti's election was certain as BJP and JD(S) had joined hands for the Council Chairman and Deputy Chairman post. As per the arrangement BJP MLC M K Pranesh was on January 29 elected as the Deputy Chairman with the backing of JD(S), and now the ruling party returned the favour by supporting the regional party nominee, Horatti. According to JD(S) sources, party supremo H D Deve Gowda had earlier even spoken to BJP national President JP Nadda seeking support for Horatti.

BJP sources said the party agreed to support Horatti as Chairman instead of seeking the post for itself in return for JD(S)' support in its move to oust Shetty and passage of certain key bills. The earlier move by both parties in December to remove Congress' Shetty as Chairman was not successful as their notice of no-confidence was rejected on technical grounds. The House had witnessed high drama that day with the BJP-JD(S) and Congress members hurling abuses and pushing each other. Amid the ruckus on December 15, the then Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda, who is now no more, was even pulled down from the Chair. Currently the ruling BJP is the single largest party in the Council with 31 seats, followed by Congress with 29, JD(S) 13 (including Horatti), one independent and one vacant (due to death of Dharme Gowda).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
basavaraj horatti
app
Close
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
Horatti(74) armed with Bachelor of Arts and Master of Physical Education qualification, began his career as a physical education teacher in Hubballi.(Basavaraj-Horatti-377228375767623/Facebook)
bengaluru news

JD(S) MLC Basavaraj Horatti elected as Karnataka Legislative Council chairman

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:54 PM IST
Both Horatti, supported by JD(S) and BJP, and Congress' Naseer Ahmed had filed their nominations on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Sasikala departs Bengaluru to an exuberant welcome in Tamil Nadu

By Sharan Poovanna and Divya Chandrababu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:19 PM IST
Sasikala completed her four-year prison term in Bengaluru in the disproportionate assets case on January 27 but remained in the city’s Victoria Hospital where she was being treated for Covid-19
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka Legislative Council.(PTI )
File photo: CM Yediyurappa in Karnataka Legislative Council.(PTI )
bengaluru news

Karnataka legislative council session extended, polls for chairman on Tuesday

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:25 PM IST
  • An order by the Karnataka Governor’s office stated that the nomination for the chairman’s elections will be held on February 8.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DK Shivakumar backed candidate in the youth Congress polls was disqualified.(ANI PHOTO.)
DK Shivakumar backed candidate in the youth Congress polls was disqualified.(ANI PHOTO.)
bengaluru news

Youth Congress polls tell story of internal dynamic in Karnataka Congress

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:46 AM IST
  • The internal tussle seen over youth Congress polls has brought the focus back on the power tussle within the state unit of Congress, says a political expert
READ FULL STORY
Close
A protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12, 2020 at the factory site in Narasapura in Kolar district, about 60km from Bengaluru.ß (REUTERS)
A protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12, 2020 at the factory site in Narasapura in Kolar district, about 60km from Bengaluru.ß (REUTERS)
bengaluru news

Wistron to resume manufacturing operations within a week: Karnataka govt

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:10 AM IST
The statement confirming the resuming of operations comes almost two months after the Taiwanese manufacturing giant was forced to shut its shop floors when a protest by contract workers took a violent turn on December 12
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the first information report (FIR) filed on Saturday, the victim has alleged that she was assaulted by several others and is unable to identify all of them.(Getty images)
According to the first information report (FIR) filed on Saturday, the victim has alleged that she was assaulted by several others and is unable to identify all of them.(Getty images)
bengaluru news

8 held in K’taka for sexually assaulting teen for 5 years

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:05 AM IST
“We have arrested eight people including her aunt, who had pushed her into prostitution.Hunt is on for nine others who had sexually exploited the girl,” a police official told news agency PTI .
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshaya Patra Foundation gets grants from multiple state governments and the union government to provide midday meals for school children. (Representational image.)
Akshaya Patra Foundation gets grants from multiple state governments and the union government to provide midday meals for school children. (Representational image.)
bengaluru news

Interim report on Akshaya Patra submitted, more details sought from EY, KPMG

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:38 AM IST
A two-member committee was formed on November 20 last year to look into alleged irregularities in the foundation’s workings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (ANI)
bengaluru news

Union budget a catalyst that can revive economy: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Calling it a pro-poor and pro-middle class budget, Yediyurappa said that the budget presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will act as a “speed booster” to the pandemic-impacted economy
READ FULL STORY
Close
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
The legislators have already held at least two rounds of meetings with party seniors. In picture - Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa.(PTI)
bengaluru news

Amid rumblings, 15 Karnataka BJP MLAs to meet party brass in Capital

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 07:06 AM IST
"We want to suggest how to bring the Narendra Modi model of government here as well which is not the case right now,” said a three-time legislator.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Archive)
Representational image. (HT Archive)
bengaluru news

BJP wins Karnataka legislative council deputy chairmanship backed by JD(S)

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 03:33 PM IST
The victory came even as JD(S) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda refused to attend the President’s joint address in protest against the BJP-backed farm laws
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cabinet Minister ST Somashekar, Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and other leaders worship a cow after the anti-cattle slaughter bill passed in the Lower House, at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, December 2020. (ANI)
Cabinet Minister ST Somashekar, Lok Sabha MP Umesh Jadhav and other leaders worship a cow after the anti-cattle slaughter bill passed in the Lower House, at BJP headquarters Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru, December 2020. (ANI)
bengaluru news

JD(S) to back BJP’s anti-cattle slaughter bill in Karnataka

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:46 PM IST
Prabhu B Chauhan, Karnataka’s minister for animal husbandry, said that the government aims to get this bill passed in during this session
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (PTI)
bengaluru news

CM Yediyurappa braces for stormy Karnataka assembly session

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:55 AM IST
The session follows the unrest within Yediyurappa’s Cabinet. Several leaders of the ruling BJP have publicly expressed their displeasure for either being overlooked or allocated undesirable portfolios
READ FULL STORY
Close
The case involved charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents purported to have been issued by complainant Alam Pasha in 2012, during Yediyurappa’s first term as chief minister.(PTI)
The case involved charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery of documents purported to have been issued by complainant Alam Pasha in 2012, during Yediyurappa’s first term as chief minister.(PTI)
bengaluru news

SC stays arrest of Yediyurappa in 2012 forgery case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Bangalore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:31 AM IST
  • A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also stayed the arrest of former state industries minister Murugesh Nirani, who was a co-accused in the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AP File Photo)
A family dressed in personnel protective suits walk towards security gates after checking in their baggage at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.(AP File Photo)
bengaluru news

Bengaluru Airport to reduce operations during Aero India show

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The airport on Wednesday said it was working with airlines and the Indian Air Force to ensure minimal disruption to the existing schedule during the reduced operating hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
VK Sasikala. (File photo)
bengaluru news

After four years, ex-AIADMK leader Sasikala freed from jail

By Sharan Poovanna
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:56 AM IST
The 66-year-old is likely to stay in the hospital until she is declared free of Covid-19, according to her advocate
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP