Jobless for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts his own ‘obituary’ on LinkedIn in viral post

In an emotional LinkedIn post that has since gone viral, a Bengaluru man opened up about his long struggle with unemployment, isolation, and emotional burnout. Accompanying his heartfelt note was a photo of himself with “RIP” written across it, an image that startled many users.(Linkedin/Prashanth Haridas )

Accompanying his heartfelt note was a photo of himself with “RIP” written across it, an image that startled many users.

“Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me,” Prashanth Haridas wrote. He expressed frustration over spending money on grooming for interviews, only to be met with silence. Despite receiving recommendations and trying his best, he lamented that he remains jobless and invisible to recruiters.

(Also Read: Garbage piles, traffic chaos outside Bengaluru’s iconic Lalbagh spark outrage online)

In the post, Prashanth apologized to those he felt he may have hurt, including a person named Chandini, mentioning that he tried hard to rebuild his life and relationships. His words reflected the mental toll of being unemployed for nearly three years.

However, the most striking part of his post was his clarity in stating he had no intention to harm himself. “P.S.: I'm not gonna kill myself,” he wrote. “Just dead, trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for close to 3 years and being isolated is very hard.”

Read his full post here:

How did LinkedIn users react?

Several LinkedIn users responded with offers of help and encouragement. One user wrote, “Hey Prashanth, let’s get in touch. Times can be tough and lonely. Nevertheless, do let me know how I can be of help.”

Others acknowledged the emotional weight of his words, with one saying, “I'm sorry to hear what you're going through. I cannot begin to imagine. Please take care of your mental and emotional health.” Another commenter expressed shock, stating, “Your post shocked me and I choked on my food!!”

Many pointed out the painful irony that a cry for help received more traction than any of Prashanth’s previous posts. “His only post where he received the most reaction and impression… sadly, this is the reality,” one user observed, before offering to share job leads and support.

(Also Read: Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya hails Deve Gowda’s participation in Waqf Bill debate: ‘Even at 91, he inspires us all’)