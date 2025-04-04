Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jobless for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts his own ‘obituary’ on LinkedIn in viral post

ByAnagha Deshpande
Apr 04, 2025 02:55 PM IST

A Bengaluru man shared his struggle with unemployment and emotional burnout in a viral post, expressing frustration over job rejections and social isolation. 

In an emotional LinkedIn post that has since gone viral, a Bengaluru man opened up about his long struggle with unemployment, isolation, and emotional burnout.

Accompanying his heartfelt note was a photo of himself with “RIP” written across it, an image that startled many users.(Linkedin/Prashanth Haridas )
Accompanying his heartfelt note was a photo of himself with “RIP” written across it, an image that startled many users.(Linkedin/Prashanth Haridas )

Accompanying his heartfelt note was a photo of himself with “RIP” written across it, an image that startled many users.

“Thank you, LinkedIn, for everything. Thank you, industry leaders, for ghosting and ignoring me,” Prashanth Haridas wrote. He expressed frustration over spending money on grooming for interviews, only to be met with silence. Despite receiving recommendations and trying his best, he lamented that he remains jobless and invisible to recruiters.

(Also Read: Garbage piles, traffic chaos outside Bengaluru’s iconic Lalbagh spark outrage online)

In the post, Prashanth apologized to those he felt he may have hurt, including a person named Chandini, mentioning that he tried hard to rebuild his life and relationships. His words reflected the mental toll of being unemployed for nearly three years.

However, the most striking part of his post was his clarity in stating he had no intention to harm himself. “P.S.: I'm not gonna kill myself,” he wrote. “Just dead, trying to get a job, fix things, and be with the love of my life. Being unemployed for close to 3 years and being isolated is very hard.”

Read his full post here:

How did LinkedIn users react?

Several LinkedIn users responded with offers of help and encouragement. One user wrote, “Hey Prashanth, let’s get in touch. Times can be tough and lonely. Nevertheless, do let me know how I can be of help.”

Others acknowledged the emotional weight of his words, with one saying, “I'm sorry to hear what you're going through. I cannot begin to imagine. Please take care of your mental and emotional health.” Another commenter expressed shock, stating, “Your post shocked me and I choked on my food!!”

Many pointed out the painful irony that a cry for help received more traction than any of Prashanth’s previous posts. “His only post where he received the most reaction and impression… sadly, this is the reality,” one user observed, before offering to share job leads and support.

(Also Read: Bengaluru MP Tejasvi Surya hails Deve Gowda’s participation in Waqf Bill debate: ‘Even at 91, he inspires us all’)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Jobless for 3 years, Bengaluru man posts his own ‘obituary’ on LinkedIn in viral post
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On