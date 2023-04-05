Kannada actors Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan likely to join BJP today: Report

In an unexpected turn of events, Kannada actors Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Thoogudeepa are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, sources told news agency ANI. This comes ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Karnataka, due to be held on May 10 (counting will take place on May 13).

The actors will join the party at around 1:30 pm today at a private hotel, party sources told ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The popular movie stars will join the party at around 1:30 pm today, party sources told ANI. They will be taken on in the presence of chief minister Basavaraj Bommai at a private hotel in Bengaluru.

"They will join the party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders," sources said.

READ | Kichcha Sudeep on joining politics: I have not made any decision, have to consult fans as well

There have been several reports on Vikrant Rona actor Kichcha Sudeep’s possible plunge into politics, with the actor also confirming that he has received offers from many political parties in the past, but that he hasn’t made up his mind yet. He also said he will consult his fans if he wishes to enter politics.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Actor Kiccha Sudeep appointed brand ambassador for this Karnataka govt scheme

Sudeep was also in the news for being appointed brand ambassador of a Karnataka government scheme called ‘Punyakoti Dattu Yojana’, for cattle adoption. The actor had said he will adopt 31 cows under this scheme, one for each district of Karnataka.

Karnataka has seen several actors stepping into politics, including the late actor Ambareesh, Jaggesh and Divya Spandana, popularly known as Ramya.

(With Inputs from ANI)