Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident
bengaluru news

Karnataka: 146 held in connection with Hubli stone-pelting incident

As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday.
A stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station, Hubli on April 16 (ANI image)
Published on Apr 27, 2022 02:02 PM IST
ANI |

As many as 146 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Corporator Nazeer Ahmed Honyal, were arrested in connection with the stone-pelting incident that took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16, the police informed on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the AIMIM leader and Hubli unit president Dadapeer Betgeri was arrested in connection with the incident. Earlier, the husband of AIMIM Corporator Irfan Nalvatwad was also arrested.

"Out of 146, 145 accused were sent to Hubli, Dharwad, Ballari, Mysore and Kalburgi jail for judicial custody till May 30. Accused number one Wasim Pathan is in police custody," said Police commissioner N Labhuram, Hubli Dharwad Commissionerate.

The stone-pelting incident took place at Old Hubli Police Station on April 16 in which several policemen, including one inspector was injured. The mob which gathered outside the police station suddenly turned violent and started pelting stones at the police station and police vehicles.

In an effort to disperse the mob, the police had resorted to lathi-charge but the mob went berserk, after which police used tear gas shells and dispersed them. There are reports that the mob demanded action against a person who had kept an objectionable WhatsApp status.

RELATED STORIES

Section 144 was then imposed in Hubli city by police to prevent any further untoward incidents. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has assured action against the perpetrators of the incident.

"Police will not hesitate to take stringent action against those who take the law into their hands. We will act against those who instigated it too. Let us not give political colours to it," Bommai said.

Further investigation is underway in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hubli violence karnataka. karnataka government
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP