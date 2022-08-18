Karnataka: Arun Singh meets Yediyurappa, says "party will expand under him"

A day after former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was inducted into the new BJP parliamentary board, state BJP in-charge, Arun Singh met Yediyurappa on Thursday.

"I congratulate him on his appointment. He is a senior leader and has been CM four times. BJP would be able to expand throughout southern parts of the country under him," said Arun Singh after meeting him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday announced that the reconstituted Parliamentary Board filled in all the vacancies that were created after the demise of senior leaders Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj, and also after Venkaiah Naidu took over as the Vice President of India.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was also dropped from the Parliamentary board. Gadkari's exclusion from the board, which takes important decisions on behalf of the national executive of the party, including Shivraj Singh Chouhan has come as a surprise as he is a former BJP chief and the party has so far not removed its ex-presidents from the decision making process.

The Union Road and Transport Minister has also been dropped from the party's Central Election Committee (CEC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Former Assam Chief Minister and present Ayush minister, Sarbananda Sonowal has made it to the list of the Parliamentary Board.

After the last Assembly elections, Sonowal had vacated the post of Assam chief minister making way for Himanta Biswa Sarma while Sonowal was brought to the Centre as a Cabinet Minister.

The party has also included the veteran leader from Karnataka BS Yediyurappa who had only last year resigned as Chief Minister after Basavaraj Bommai was made Chief Minister in his place.

K Laxman former president of the BJP from Telangana and presently serving as the party's OBC Morcha chief was recently brought to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. His appointment to the Parliamentary board has been seen as a push in the Southern state of Telangana.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others included in the Parliamentary board are Sudha Yadav Satyanarayan Jatiya and Lal Singh Rajpura.

The party also released a list of members of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC), which includes Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is another feather in the cap for Fadnavis, who was recently appointed as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and had helped return the BJP to power in the state.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who has also been a member of the Parliamentary board and CEC for the longest period was dropped from the CEC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON