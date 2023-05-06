Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM greeted with flowers, dancing Lord Hanumans
- As rallies continue before the final day for campaigning, Bengaluru is all decked up for PM Modi's roadshow over the weekend. Follow for the latest updates.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi touring the state.
The BJP is looking for a final push before the last day for campaigning, with PM Modi's mega rally in Karnataka capital Bengaluru over the weekend.
The state is also reeling with a controversy over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders have begun chanting ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ at rallies, with members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal holding protests.
Several leaders including union minister Shobha Karandlaje have also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in opposition to the Congress' manifesto. Meanwhile, the Congress party back peddled and said they only meant to say that organizations like PFI and the Bajrang Dal are disturbing law and order in the state.
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar also visited temples and promised to build Hanuman temples in the event of the Congress coming to power in the southern state.
Karnataka will vote on Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13.
Sat, 06 May 2023 11:35 AM
BJP supporters dress up in lord Hanuman, folk dance costumes
Supporters of the BJP show up dressed in costumes of lord Hanuman and other characters from local folk dance styles at PM Modi's mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.
PM Modi covered areas of JP Nagar, RBI Layout, Jayanagar 4th block and South End circle thus far. He is set to travel through 26 kilometres today till 1 pm.
Sat, 06 May 2023 10:34 AM
PM Modi starts mega roadshow in Bengaluru with ‘Bajrangbali’ chants
PM Modi began his 26-kilometre long mega roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday morning with ‘Bajrangbali ki Jai’ chants and slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. The PM's route was decked with flowers and decorations as supporters cheered along.
Sat, 06 May 2023 10:23 AM
Bengaluru painted in saffron, security tightened ahead of PM's mega rally
Bengaluru was painted in saffron as supporters gathered in lakhs to attend the mega roadshow to be held by PM Modi. Police were deployed in heavy numbers to maintain security protocols and visuals from the roads showed the crowd decked in saffron scarves, holding ‘arati’ plates and dancing in anticipation of the PM's arrival.
Sat, 06 May 2023 10:16 AM
Bond between Bengaluru & BJP an old one, says PM Modi
PM Modi earlier posted a message on twitter, saying, “In a short while, I will be commencing the roadshow across parts of Bengaluru to interact with people of the city. The bond between Bengaluru and BJP is an old and strong one. This city has supported our party since the early days and we have made numerous efforts for its growth.”
Sat, 06 May 2023 10:08 AM
PM Modi's rally in Bengaluru to start shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day mega rally in state capital Bengaluru is being seen as a final push for the BJP ahead of the May 10 assembly polls. PM Modi is set to address the crowd - gathered in lakhs - shortly.