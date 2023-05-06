Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM greeted with flowers, dancing Lord Hanumans

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: As Karnataka is set to vote in less than a week, all major political parties are busy with campaigns, rallies and roadshows, with prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi touring the state.

The BJP is looking for a final push before the last day for campaigning, with PM Modi's mega rally in Karnataka capital Bengaluru over the weekend.

The state is also reeling with a controversy over the recently-released Congress manifesto, which vowed to ban groups such as the Bajrang Dal. In response, BJP leaders have begun chanting ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ at rallies, with members of the VHP and Bajrang Dal holding protests.

Several leaders including union minister Shobha Karandlaje have also recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in opposition to the Congress' manifesto. Meanwhile, the Congress party back peddled and said they only meant to say that organizations like PFI and the Bajrang Dal are disturbing law and order in the state.

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar also visited temples and promised to build Hanuman temples in the event of the Congress coming to power in the southern state.

Karnataka will vote on Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13.