Karnataka CM Race LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kharge's residence for meeting
- After a massive win in Karnataka, the Congress party is yet to decide its chief ministerial face and the decision is likely to be made today.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The suspense over Karnataka's next chief minister continued on Tuesday as the Congress' high command is yet to announce its decision after a massive win in the southern state on Saturday. In the CM race are senior leaders DK Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress' president, and Siddaramaiah, former chief minister and leader of opposition.
KPCC chief DK Shivakumar is likely to travel to Delhi to meet the central leadership of the party today after cancelling his visit yesterday due to a stomach infection. After a long Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, leaders decided to hand over the responsibility of choosing Karnataka's next CM to the party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge.
Kharge is set to make his decision after consulting UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and going through the Congress central observers' report, which was submitted yesterday. He is expected to announce a name today.
Karnataka has been witnessing factionalism within the party as fanatics of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar made camps of their own and raised the slogans in a show of strength. The leaders have both however denied speculations of a growing rift and put up a united front.
The Congress party secured 135 seats in the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka, emerging as the single largest party and giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won 66 seats, while regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get 19 seats. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 01:22 PM
DK Shivakumar arrives at New Delhi
Karnataka's Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has reached New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon for a crucial meeting with the high command, ahead of announcing the new CM candidate in Karnataka. DK Shivakumar, who is in the CM race, is set to meet Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and explain his terms.
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 01:13 PM
'Hopefully by this evening': Cong observer Deepak Bawaria on Karnataka CM decision
Congress observer Deepak Bawaria on Tuesday said that the decision on finalising the new Karnataka CM is expected by this evening. The Congress central observers report, with opinions of newly-elected MLAs, was submitted yesterday.
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 01:09 PM
Decision will be taken in democratic manner, says Pramod Tiwari
As Congress party leaders from newly-elected MLAs to senior officials including Rahul Gandhi flocked to Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on Tuesday for a meeting on deciding the next CM of Karnataka, Pramod Tiwari was also seen arriving at the party president’s residence in Delhi, where he said the decision will be taken in a democratic manner.
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 01:04 PM
There is no delay in finalising CM, says Cong leader BK Hariprasad
Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Tuesday said there is no delay in selecting the next Karnataka CM and that procedures are being followed. "Congress president will take a decision based on the observers' report. There is no delay, we are following the process," he said.
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 01:02 PM
Rahul Gandhi arrives at Kharge's residence for meeting
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday arrived at the party president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for a meeting, in which they are set to hold discussions regarding the next chief minister of Karnataka. Kharge is then expected to hold a meeting with DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, the two contenders for the CM post.
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 12:27 PM
Newly elected Cong MLAs arrive at Kharge's residence
Newly elected Karnataka Congress MLAs arrived at the party national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence amid ongoing talks regarding the next Karnataka chief minister. (ANI)
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 11:03 AM
Final decision with Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, says DK Suresh
Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh on Tuesday said the final decision on who should be the next CM of Karnataka lies with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi. “Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi will take a call on the issue (of deciding Karnataka CM). DK Shivakumar is coming today, after that, AICC president and other leaders will sit together and discuss the issues,” he said. (ANI)
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 10:21 AM
Siddaramaiah remains tight-lipped amid Karnataka CM suspense
Congress veteran Siddaramaiah remained tight-lipped and did not interact with reporters amid the ongoing suspense over the next Karnataka CM. He met with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership on Monday. DK Shivakumar, the other contender for the post, is set to arrive in the national capital today to hold discussions with the top brass. (ANI)
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 09:53 AM
Congress is family for everyone, DK Shivakumar says before flying to Delhi
As Karnataka awaits the Congress' decision on its next CM, DK Shivakumar, who is leaving for Delhi to hold talks with the central leadership, said that the party is like a family for everyone and that it has to protect everyone's interest. “Sonia Gandhi is our role model...Congress is family for everyone. Our constitution is very much important, so we have to protect everyone's interest.”
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 09:48 AM
Mother will give everything to her child, says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar arrived at the Bengaluru airport to leave for Delhi amid the ongoing race with Siddaramaiah to become the next Karnataka CM, where he spoke to reporters and said, “We have built this party (Congress), we have built this house. I am a part of it...A mother will give everything to her child.” (ANI)
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 09:34 AM
‘Whether they like me or not…’: DK Shivakumar before leaving for Delhi
DK Shivakumar, who is competing with fellow senior party leader Siddaramaiah to become Karnataka's next CM, spoke to reporters before leaving for Delhi today. “Ours is a united house, our number is 135. I don't want to divide anyone here. Whether they like me or not, I am a responsible man. I will not backstab and I will not blackmail,” he said.
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 09:28 AM
Cong gen secy has asked me to come alone, says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said he is traveling to Delhi alone and that his health is in good condition. Shivakumar had cancelled his trip to the national capital on Monday on account of a stomach infection. “The Congress general secretary has asked me to come alone, I'm going to Delhi alone. My health is good,” he told reporters. He will leave for the airport shortly. (PTI)
-
Tue, 16 May 2023 08:49 AM
DK Shivakumar to travel to Delhi today amid CM race
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar will travel to Delhi today amid a suspense over the decision on the state's next chief minister. While Congress leader Siddaramaiah arrived in Delhi yesterday, Shivakumar had stayed in Bengaluru due to a stomach infection. (ANI)