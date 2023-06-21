Karnataka bandh on June 22; industry body protests against power tariff hike

Karnataka's industry body has called for a bandh on Thursday against a hike in electricity bills. Hubballi-based Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) called for the bandh to which chief minister Siddaramaiah said it was uncalled for as the electricity bills will come down from next month.

Releasing a statement on Saturday, the KCCI said, “We request all the Trade and Industry to close their establishment on 22 June. This is in protest of abnormal price hike in the Electricity charges by ESCOM's. For the last eight days, we have made attempts to convey the seriousness of the impact of the hike in electricity charges. However, no solution is forthcoming from the Officials or government representatives.”

It added, “To draw the attention of the government, we are calling for this Bandh. We wish to find a solution and get a reduction in the electricity charges. We hope that the government will respond to our request.”

The statement further said among those who have agreed to join the agitation are District Chambers of Gadag, Bijapur, Rancbennur, Raichur, Talikoti, Vijaynagar, Mysore, Davangere, Koppal, Bagalkoti, Dharwad, Sirsi, Karwar, Bidar, Shivamoga, Kolar, Mandya, Chickmangalore, Yadgir, Chitradurga, KalyanKamataka, Haveri, Hassan, Bellary and other Industry Associations.

Sandeep Bidasaria, acting president of the KCCI, clarified that the organisation was not going against the government but they were lodging their protest with a hope that their voice is heard. He requested the government to listen to them and find a remedy.

Siddaramaiah on the bandh

In the wake of outrage, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would call a meeting with the industrialists for discussions regarding the concerns.

The chief minister said the uproar was uncalled for as the electricity bills will come down from next month onwards.

"To convince them, facts and figures have been given. I hope that they are convinced. Our officials also called them and spoke to them," Siddaramaiah told reporters here.

According to him, the power bills looked exorbitant to some because people had received the charges for two months. “Tariff will not come down. It is appearing heavy because two months' bill was given. Next month onwards, the bills will be given for each month. Subsequently, the billing amount will come down.”

