Karnataka: BJP MLA Virupakshappa resigns as KSDL chairman

Karnataka’s BJP MLA Virupakshappa has resigned as a chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited(KSDL) after the Lokayukta caught his son while allegedly accepting a bribe. He called it a conspiracy against his family and said that he is resigning under moral grounds. Anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of Prashanth, son of BJP MLA Virupakshappa and seized ₹ 6.10 crore cash (Twitter Photo)

He submitted his resignation letter to Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai in which he wrote, “This is purely a conspiracy against my family, and I do not have any connection with the money that Lokayukta seized. But taking moral responsibility for whatever happened, I submit my resignation as a chairman of KSDL.” Madal Virupakshappa is a sitting MLA from the Channagiri constituency in Davanagere district.

On Thursday, The anti-corruption wing of the Lokayukta also caught his son, Prashanth Madal, a chief accountant in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), allegedly taking bribes from a contractor for a project. Prashanth works as a chief accountant in the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a detailed probe will be conducted against the accused. “Our government doesn’t spare anyone who is involved in corruption, irrespective of their parties. A detailed probe will be conducted on the accused and the money that was caught. The Lokayukta body in the state was closed by the Congress government and we re-launched it after coming to power. Many Congress leaders escaped from it, and this is our war against corruption,” he said. The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in April or May.