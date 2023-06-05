Karnataka BJP to start a helpline number to fight against atrocities on its workers

To protect its workers from alleged atrocities by the Congress party in Karnataka, the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party will be starting a 24*7 help line number, the party announced on Sunday. The party will also train a team with the help of a legal cell to handle the help line number.

BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya (File Photo / ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bengaluru South MP and BJP youth cell chief Tejasvi Surya said, “During Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka, many BJP workers are targeted and it came to our notice that they are charged with false cases. To fight such atrocities against the party workers, the BJP decided to launch a helpline number for all party workers in the state.” Surya further said that they are equipped with lawyers and activists across the state and any false case will be legally fought. “We have lawyers and activists present all over the state and BJP workers who face the atrocities of Congress can dial the helpline number for any kind of protection. We will launch the toll-free number in next one week,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Countering the BJP’s idea of a helpline number, Karnataka minister MB Patil appealed to the chief minister and home minister for another helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ He tweeted, “Requesting @DrParameshwara @PriyankKharge @DKShivakumar @CMofKarnataka to consider setting up a new helpline called ‘Peaceful Karnataka.’ To ensure there is no hatred being spread in Karnataka, and keep track of any such incidents. Our agenda is only Development & Progress, and to protect ‘Brand Karnataka’.”