Karnataka Budget LIVE Updates: CM to present state budget 2022-23 at 12.30 pm
The budget session of Karnataka legislature will begin today, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting his maiden budget on the first day at 12.30pm. Though economic distress during the last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic seems to have left little room for fiscal manoeuvring, the revenue collection has been improving in recent times, giving some leeway for the Chief Minister to go for some big-ticket announcements.
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 11:55 AM
Karnataka Finance department officials handover budget documents to Chief Minister Bommai
Ahead of his budget speech later today, Chief Minister met Finance Department officials who handed over the budget documents for the year 2022-23. Ministers Govind Karjol, CC Patil and BA Basavaraja, Finance Chief Secretary, ISN Prasad, Secretaries Ek Roop Kaur, PC Zafar and others were also present.
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 11:50 AM
Karnataka Budget today: What do Bengalureans want
Hindustan Times spoke to Bengaluru citizens to understand their expectations from their Chief Minister tomorrow.
Mahendra Kumar, a resident of Shanthinagar hopes the budget to include several facilities for senior citizens like him, especially a 50% tariff reduction for travel in buses.
Preeti (name changed), a restaurant owner in Indiranagar wants the budget to focus on the revival of MSME sector. She feels the government should reduce economic stress for start-ups by waiving off SGST on cloud kitchen/ food business.
Tinu Cherian, a communication professional from Bengaluru wants the government to pay attention to infrastructure. “Karnataka is one of highest taxed states in India but city infrastructure is crumbling. I request the government to at least not increase the taxes anymore and focus on improving the civic infrastructure.”
Rajesh, a resident of Kaduodi, also expresses the need to improve overall infrastructure, “we want some extensive budgets for road repair, parks in city suburbs, metro expansion."
Vignan Gowda, a very active resident of Sanjay Nagar talks about the improvement of education. “I would encourage the government to start focusing on improving government schools and implement best practices in line with Delhi government schools. Many public schools in rural areas are deserted due to lack of focus.”
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 11:42 AM
Karnataka Budget shortly: CM willing to exempt GST, royalty on construction material
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday hinted that his government was ready to offer GST and royalty exemption on cement, steel and other construction material if the Union government bears 25 per cent of the land acquisition cost for the projects.
He was speaking during the foundation laying ceremony for 925 kilometres of national highway projects worth ₹12,795 crore. Union Minister for Surface Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari was present on the occasion and laid the foundation stone for the projects.The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is expecting some big allocations in the Karnataka Budget, as it faces severe infrastructure lapses and other civic challenges.
Fri, 04 Mar 2022 11:16 AM
Karnataka Budget: CM visits Shrikanteshwara Temple in Bangalore ahead of Budget speech
Ahead of his first state Budget the Chief Minister visited the Shrikanteshwara Temple in Bangalore and the Anjaneya Swamy Temple.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his predecessor BS Yediyurappa have worked on tight budgets due to financial constraints owing to the fledgling economy in India, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.
The GSDP (gross state domestic product) also contracted by -2.6% last year, registering the first decline in years. Yediyurappa had presented a revenue deficit budget in 2021-22, the first in many decades, as shortfalls in earnings were pegged at ₹15,133.60 crore.
On account of the higher borrowings to make up for revenue shortfalls, the total debt of the state was up nearly 32% between 2019-20 when it stood at ₹2.34 lakh crore, which raised to ₹3.07 lakh crore by 2020-21, according to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in December last year.
During the same period, loans and advances from the centre to the state also saw a sharp rise from ₹13,908 crore to ₹26,617 crore in the same period.