Karnataka Budget LIVE Updates: CM to present state budget 2022-23 at 12.30 pm

The budget session of Karnataka legislature will begin today, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presenting his maiden budget on the first day at 12.30pm. Though economic distress during the last two years due to COVID-19 pandemic seems to have left little room for fiscal manoeuvring, the revenue collection has been improving in recent times, giving some leeway for the Chief Minister to go for some big-ticket announcements.