bengaluru news

Karnataka bus cleaner, 24, dies; parents praised by minister for donating organs

Despite dealing with the loss of their 24-year-old son to a road accident, a couple from Chikbalapur in Karnataka have decided to donate his organs. See Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's tweet here.
24-year-old bus cleaner Naveen Kumar died from a grave road accident last week. (Getty Images)
Published on Jul 12, 2022 11:56 AM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Swati Bhasin

After losing their 24-year-old son to a road accident, a couple from Chikkabalapura in Karnataka have decided to donate his organs.

The deceased has been identified as Naveen Kumar, who worked as a bus cleaner in a college in Doddabalapura. He met with an accident last week and was critically injured, succumbing to his injuries three days later. Kumar hailed from a village called Balakuntahalli near Nandi Hobli, Chikkaballapur.

His parents, aggrieved with the huge loss, decided to donate his organs in a noble deed, which could be a rebirth for others as well as their son. The 24-year-old's liver, kidney, heart valve and retina will be donated to those in need.

This was recognised by the state's health minister Dr K Sudhakar, who in a three-tweet thread, expressed his condolences to the family and also lauded them for their contribution towards healthcare.

"24-year-old Naveen Kumar of Balakuntahalli village, Nandi Hobli, Chikkaballapur, who was working as a bus cleaner in a college in Doddaballapur, was critically injured in a road accident last week and passed away three days later,” he tweeted.

"The generosity of Naveen's parents, who decided to donate their son's organ despite the pain of losing their son, is truly exemplary. Naveen's liver, kidney, heart valve and retina have been transplanted and will give life to others. This is the second organ transplant in the trauma care department of Victoria Hospital in the last 15 days. Congratulations to the Vitality team," The minister added.

