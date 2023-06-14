Karnataka: Chief minister orders inquiry into 3 deaths due to contaminated water

In response to the tragic deaths of three people allegedly due to contaminated water in Koppal and Raichur districts in the past week, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday has asked for a detailed report from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, officials said. The chief minister conducted a review meeting with rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge, revenue minister Krishna Byre Gowda, and other officials from various districts.

(PTI)

The victims, including an infant, a 10-year-old girl from Koppal, and another individual from Raichur, lost their lives in the past week due to the contaminated water. Siddaramaiah assured that appropriate measures would be taken once the report is received, officials said.

According to the chief minister’s office, the state experienced rainfall 67% below normal levels until June 12, with the monsoon arriving about a week later than usual on June 10. However, as the monsoon gains momentum in the coming weeks, the water situation is expected to improve.

Siddaramaiah also chaired a meeting with district administrations to discuss water shortages and the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). According to CMO’s statement, drinking water in 322 villages across 15 districts is being supplied through tankers, while private borewells have been rented to provide drinking water to 148 villages.

During the review meeting, Siddaramaiah ordered an investigation into the water contamination incidents in Koppal, Raichur, and Yadgir. He also called for a third-party audit of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship scheme in Karnataka. The decision was prompted by complaints regarding the implementation of the project.

“I have asked for an inquiry to be conducted. Two people died in Koppal and one in Raichur due contaminated water. I have requested an inquiry to determine those responsible for it,” Siddaramaiah stated during a press briefing after the meeting.

The CM urged officials to take immediate action and conduct a comprehensive study to prevent such incidents in the future. Questioning officials regarding the incident during the meeting, Siddaramaiah, according to his office, asked them: “What are you doing? Do not work sitting in the office. Visit the place and conduct a comprehensive study so that the disaster of polluted water does not happen again. If it happens again, you will be held responsible.”

The Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) project aims to provide piped potable water to over one crore households. However, concerns have been raised by Congress legislators who claim that pipelines are being laid without proper connections to reliable water sources.

Taking these concerns into account, the CM instructed the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) department, the nodal department for the JJM scheme, to implement it only in areas where there are readily available water sources and avoiding ad-hoc approaches.

Given the magnitude of the JJM scheme’s implementation and the state of reverse osmosis (RO) drinking water units, officials decided to conduct a third-party audit. “Allegations of unscientific pipeline placements and non-functional RO plants have further necessitated the audit. Engineers have been instructed to assess the already laid pipelines for any faults, particularly those designated for the scheme. Also, officials highlighted the challenges faced by RO plants due to the lack of potable water resources,” said a senior IAS officer.

