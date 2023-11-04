Karnataka CM asks district in-charge ministers to submit drought situation report on Nov 15

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked the district in-charge ministers to travel to the drought-hit taluks and districts of the state and submit a detailed status report to him on November 15.

Karnataka CM asks district in-charge ministers to submit drought report

The direction came as the state faces one of the worst droughts where out of 236 taluks, 216 have been declared drought hit due to inadequate rainfall.

The Chief Minister’s office released the ‘proceedings’ for the ministers on Friday which said drinking water requirements for people, cattle, agriculture and industries, fodder, employment scenario, drought relief distribution and various measures to deal with drought in the state have already been discussed in the cabinet meeting.

The outcome was also discussed with the district authorities and the chief executive officers of Panchayat.

"Hence, in the next two weeks, the district in-charge ministers visit each taluk of your district, inspect and review the situation of drinking water, fodder for cattle, jobs, crop loss and other issues and gather necessary information," the CM said in his missive to the in charge ministers.

He also asked them to review these issues, including the status of ‘Goshalas’ (cattle sheds) and fodder banks, with local MLAs.

The ministers have also been asked to issue strict instructions to the officers concerned to make sure that there are no shortcomings in the drought relief measures.

Siddaramaiah also asked the ministers to brief reporters of the respective taluks detailing the drought situation and relief measures initiated by the government and furnish a detailed report on drought in their respective districts to him on November 15.

