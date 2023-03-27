Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday extended his support to set up Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Pathashale and said, the state government will soon release the funds for it.

Karnataka CM extends support for Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Pathashale(HT_PRINT)

"The state government will soon release the funds for Adi Jagadguru Panchacharya Veda, Agama, and Sanskrit Pathashale. Besides, all assistance will be given for the Gowshalas and for the mutt development," CM Bommai said at a function of Sri Adi Jagadguru Panchaccharya Veda, Agama, Sanskrit, Music, and Yoga Pathashale.

"The mutt by teaching Veda and agama to the children is introducing their culture, tradition, and spirituality to them. The Pancha Peetas established by Adi Guru Renukaccharya is working for the welfare of the state," he said.

Sri Kashi Jagadguru is a treasury of knowledge but works for the welfare of mankind without showoff. He has been actively involved in the uplift of the mutt because of which the Jangama Mutt has grown, CM Bommai said.

Sri Vachananda Swamiji of Harihar Panchamasali Mutt, Union Minister for Coal Pralhad Joshi, Ministers Shivaram Hebbar, Shankarpatil Munenkoppa, and others was also present.