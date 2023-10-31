Reacting to the BJP's decision to conduct a state-wide study tour to assess the drought situation in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah called it a farce and demanded BJP leaders to make an appeal to the centre for relief fund.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah calls BJP drought study tour a farce

CM Siddaramaiah said, "The new drought study tour of BJP leaders of Karnataka is a farce. While the ones who should provide drought relief are seated in Delhi, these state BJP leaders are undertaking a drought study tour within the state instead of appealing to their bosses in the union government for relief."

He alleged that Karnataka BJP leaders had no faith in central study drought study team so the state leaders were conducting the assessment.

Siddaramaiah further said, "Dear BJP leaders, your very own party's government had sent a team of experts from Delhi to study the drought situation in Karnataka earlier. But now, you are undertaking a tour for the same purpose. Don't you trust your own government's drought study team? According to our government's study, the estimated loss due to the drought is around ₹33,770 crore. We have requested ₹17,901 crore relief from the Union government. Unfortunately, we have not received even a single paisa."

Hitting out at the BJP he said that if they cared about the farmers of the state, then they should have first demanded relief from the central government.

"How many BJP MPs have written a letter to the Prime Minister demanding the relief funds for Karnataka? You fooled the innocent people of Karnataka by claiming that if the 'double engine' government comes into power, the state would witness unprecedented development, but managed to win only 25 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections. What are these MPs doing? Why are they sitting idle? Have they ever raised their voice against the injustice done to the state by the Union government?" he said.

He advised the state BJP leaders to tour Delhi, not the state.

"Take your 25 Lok Sabha members to Delhi, meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and question him if needed, and ask for the relief funds. If you don't have the courage to talk to him, at least arrange an appointment for me with the Prime Minister. After causing injustice to Karnataka on the issues of land, water and language, do BJP leaders have any shame left to tour the state? Drought-affected people don't need your empty words of consolation. They need relief. How can the people accept you when you're using the drought situation for petty political gains?" he added.

BJP has decided to conduct a state-wide study tour to assess the drought situation in Karnataka, an official statement said on Monday.

The study tour will be conducted from November 3 to 10.

"In response to the severe drought conditions prevailing across the state, a team of prominent BJP leaders, including former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other notable figures, is set to conduct a comprehensive state-wide tour from November 3 to 10," an official statement said.

