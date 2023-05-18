Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar together arrive at Kharge's residence in Delhi
- Siddaramaiah has been named as the next chief minister of Karnataka while DK Shivakumar will be his deputy. Follow for latest updates.
Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates: After a four-day wait, the Congress party is yet to make an official announcement on the new Karnataka chief minister, even as preparations are on in Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium for the swearing-in ceremony.
It became known that the top chief ministerial contenders - Siddaramaiah, a former CM and leader of opposition, and DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief - came to an agreement with the former set to get the state’s top elected post while the latter will be his deputy and remain the state party chief.
Reports said the grand old party has decided on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both the leaders, however, there is no confirmation on this. The party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a final and official announcement in Bengaluru, after which the swearing-in of the new CM will be held, on May 20.
Kharge is said to have come to the decision after hectic meetings for the past three days with the party's high command - Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the two contenders, leaders from Karnataka, the Congress central observers and newly-elected MLAs, among others.
The Congress party emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after witnessed a big win in the May 10 assembly election, securing 135 seats and giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meanwhile won 66 seats, and regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), managed to get 19 seats. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 12:08 PM
‘Siddaramaiah CM, DKS sole Deputy CM’: announces KC Venugopal
Congress leader KC Venugopal on Thursday addressed the media at the AICC headquarters and said, “Siddaramaiah will be the chief minister of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar will be the only one deputy CM in Karnataka. He will continue as KPCC president till parliament election is over.”
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 11:50 AM
Siddaramaiah, DKS have breakfast meet at Venugopal's residence
Karnataka Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar along with the party's state in-charge Randeep Surjewala held a breakfast meeting with the party's general secretary-organisation KC Venugopal earlier today. “Had a warm breakfast meeting with AICC General Secretary In-Charge Randeep Singh Surjewala ji, along with KPCC President Shri DK Shivakumar ji and Shri Siddaramaiah ji, the dynamic duo that won the hearts of Karnataka!” Venugopal tweeted.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 11:41 AM
Will implement 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas, tweets Kharge
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday tweeted a photo of himself along with Karnataka's two prominent leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar - slated to become CM and deputy CM, respectively - at his residence and said, “Team Congress is committed to usher progress, welfare and social justice for the people of Karnataka. We will implement the 5 guarantees promised to 6.5 Cr Kannadigas.”
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 11:30 AM
‘The winning team’: Siddaramaiah, DKS pose together at Kharge's residence
Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were seen together at Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi on Thursday for the first time since it emerged that the former would be named Karnataka CM and the latter would be his deputy. The duo, who was all smiles, posed for a photo along with Kharge, which party leader Randeep Surjewala shared online.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 11:22 AM
Cong meet at KC Venugopal's residence concludes in Delhi
Congress meet with Karnataka leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at party General Secretary-Organisation KC Venugopal's residence concluded in Delhi a few mins ago. Other senior leaders including Dinesh Gundu Rao attended.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 11:11 AM
Swearing-in ceremony to see full attendance from Gandhi family
The swearing-in ceremony for the new Karnataka CM will see full attendance from the opposition, as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to invite several leaders.
Rahul Gandhi, Rai Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders are expected to attend the event on Saturday in Bengaluru. (ANI)
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 11:02 AM
Celebrations break out at Siddaramaiah's native village
The residents of Siddaramanahundi, the native village of Siddaramaiah were in full celebration mode as they set off crackers, raised slogans and distributed sweets. His brother Sidde Gowda, confident that Siddaramaiah will be chosen for the top post, told reporters, “There's a guarantee that Siddaramaiah will become Chief Minister. He has done good for the people. He introduced 'Anna Bhagya' scheme giving free rice to the poor people.”
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 10:52 AM
'I'm going to rest…': DK Shivakumar
On being asked about the high command's decision, 61-year-old Vokkaliga leader DK Shivakumar said on Wednesday, “There is nothing to tell...we have left it to the high command...High command will take the call. I'm going for rest."
HT had reported on Wednesday that Shivakumar had been offered six other portfolios apart from the deputy chief minister post. It is not yet clear which portfolios will be handed to him.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 10:40 AM
Vested interests of individuals clearly visible, says former CM Sadananda Gowda
Former Karnataka CM Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar had “vested interestd”. "What happened in Rajasthan, same thing will happen here (in Karnataka). The vested interests of individuals - Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar - are clearly visible. It is quite unwarranted in democratic setup," he said.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 10:30 AM
Let AICC make announcement, says G Parameshwara
Congress leader and former Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara, who was being seen as a third contender for the Karnataka CM post on Thursday said, “Let AICC officially make an announcement about whom to give which position, and then the rest of the things will follow.” (ANI)
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 10:17 AM
Siddaramaiah, DKS at KC Venugopal's residence this morning
Both senior leaders of the Congress Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar on Thursday morning left for party leader KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi. DK Shivakumar was seen arriving at leader's home, where he confirmed that a decision has been taken by the high command. "The party high command has taken a decision," he said. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao is also set to meet leaders at Venugopal's residence.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 10:09 AM
I agreed in the larger interest of the party, says DK Shivakumar
Karnataka's new deputy CM, DK Shivakumar said he agreed to a compromise in the larger interest of the party. “We have a commitment before the people of Karnataka. Parliament elections are ahead. So, I have to bow to the AICC president and the Gandhi family. In the larger interest of the party (I have agreed to the formula) and why not, because sometimes the ice should break. Ultimately, there is a responsibility towards what we have a commitment to the people of Karnataka and we have to deliver,” he said.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 10:00 AM
Not fully happy, says DK Shivakumar's brother on Karnataka CM decision
Congress MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh on Thursday said he is “not fully happy” with the party high command's decision to select Siddaramaiah as the next CM of Karnataka. “I am not fully happy but in the interest of Karnataka we wanted to fulfil our commitment...That is why DK Shivakumar had to accept. In future we will see, there is a long way to go. ...I wish it (CM post for DK Shivakumar) but it didn't happen, we will wait and see,” he said. (ANI)
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:48 AM
Cong leader Dinesh Gundu Rao leaves from KC Venugopal's residence
As Congress leaders shuffled in and out of meetings ahead of the party's official announcement on the next Karnataka CM, former Karnataka Congress President Dinesh Gundu Rao was seen leaving from AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal's residence in Delhi.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:37 AM
Kharge to invite opposition to swearing-in ceremony
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is expected to invite opposition leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka CM and deputy CM. Other senior Congress leaders including the Gandhis, will attend the event in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:24 AM
DKS calls for Congress Legislature Party meeting this evening
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar has called for a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Thursday evening as it became clear that he will be given the deputy CM post. The KPCC chief wrote to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road in Bengaluru at 7 pm today.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:18 AM
Bengaluru decked up for swearing in ceremony on Saturday
Bengaluru city was decked up for the swearing in ceremony of the new chief minister, scheduled on Saturday, with banners of both incoming CM Siddaramaiah and deputy CM DK Shivakumar put up outside their respective residences.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:11 AM
No clarity on rotational tenure of 2.5 years each
Even as reports indicated that the grand old party has decided on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both the leaders, there is no confirmation on this yet. A discussion on the issue may have been deferred till after the 2024 national polls, sources told Hindustan Times.
Read the full story here.
-
Thu, 18 May 2023 09:03 AM
Siddaramaiah's supporters burst crackers, pour milk on his posters in celebration
Siddaramaiah's supporters celebrated the news of his selection as the next Karnataka CM by putting up banners, pouring milk on his posters, bursting firecrackers and raising slogans outside his residence in Bengaluru, while heavy security was deployed to avoid untoward incidents.