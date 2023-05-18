Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates: Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar together arrive at Kharge's residence in Delhi

Karnataka govt formation LIVE Updates: After a four-day wait, the Congress party is yet to make an official announcement on the new Karnataka chief minister, even as preparations are on in Bengaluru's Kanteerava stadium for the swearing-in ceremony.

It became known that the top chief ministerial contenders - Siddaramaiah, a former CM and leader of opposition, and DK Shivakumar, the Karnataka Congress chief - came to an agreement with the former set to get the state’s top elected post while the latter will be his deputy and remain the state party chief.

Reports said the grand old party has decided on a rotational tenure of two-and-a-half years each for both the leaders, however, there is no confirmation on this. The party's national president, Mallikarjun Kharge, is expected to make a final and official announcement in Bengaluru, after which the swearing-in of the new CM will be held, on May 20.

Kharge is said to have come to the decision after hectic meetings for the past three days with the party's high command - Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, the two contenders, leaders from Karnataka, the Congress central observers and newly-elected MLAs, among others.

The Congress party emerged as the single largest party in Karnataka after witnessed a big win in the May 10 assembly election, securing 135 seats and giving the state a decisive mandate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meanwhile won 66 seats, and regional party, the Janata Dal (Secular), managed to get 19 seats. Follow our liveblog for the latest updates.