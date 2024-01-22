Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurated a Ram Temple in Bengaluru’s Mahadevapura area on the same day when the consecration (Pran Pratistha) of Ram Lalla Idol happened in Ayodhya. Along with Ram temple, a 33-foot-long Hanuman idol was also unveiled by the chief minister. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah inaugurates Ram Temple at Bengaluru

Siddaramaiah said, “The Sitarama Lakshmana Temple built by the Hirandahalli Srirama Temple Trust will be an important temple in Bengaluru. The 33-foot-high monolithic Anjaneya Swamy idol was also inaugurated and later I participated in the Maha Kumbhabhishekam event.”

The CM also said that he is not involved in any politics when it comes to God and religion. He said, “Lord Ram belongs to everyone, and it is sad that a particular party is claiming credit for Hinduism in this country. In my life, I never brought religion into politics, and I am working in a party that believes in secularism.”

On Monday, Siddaramaiah clarified that the government will not declare a holiday today. “I am also inaugurating a temple and I think there is no need to any holiday,” he added. The BJP launched a sharp attack on the state government for not declaring a holiday and labelled Siddaramaiah-led government as an ‘anti-Hindu’ government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consecrated the new Idol at the Ayodhya temple on Monday and said that Ram Lalla would no more stay in a tent. Addressing people after the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya, Modi said, "Our Ram has arrived. Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple."