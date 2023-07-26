Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reviews progress of Haveri district

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday reviewed the progress of Haveri district and instructed the district officials to ensure that the district progresses across various parameters.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.(PTI)

The Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Haveri that since the district is far behind the state average in terms of health, income, human development and education index, the district should see progress in all these sectors in the coming days. Siddaramaiah reviewed the progress at the district administration hall in Haveri on Tuesday.

Haveri district is ranked 17th in the health index, 21st in the income index, 27th in the human development index and 28th in the education index. The average income of Haveri district is very less than the average income of the state.

The Haveri district is mainly dependent on agriculture and animal husbandry. Small farmers are in majority in the district. "There is no other way without creating employment," Siddaramaiah observed and instructed the Deputy Commissioner to prepare an action plan in this regard.

"The people of the country have brought us to power with high expectations. Officials must work proactively to meet these expectations. Indifference and irresponsibility will not be tolerated for any reason. Appropriate action should be taken," Siddaramaiah said asking district officials to act quickly and efficiently according to the expectations of the people.

The Chief Minister said that appropriate action should be taken so that agriculture and allied activities do not face problems in the district. Quality seeds should be supplied along with pesticides and fertilizers, he said.

"If there are complaints of poor quality seed, it should be detected immediately and stringent action should be taken," he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his displeasure over the absence of the DCC Bank MD and the Joint Registrar of the Co-operative Department, and asked him to issue a notice as to the reason for his absence, even though he had given notice of the meeting."The budget will come into effect from August 1. It should be brought to the attention of the farmers that the interest-free loan of the farmers has been increased from 3 to 5 lakhs. Interest-free loans of up to 5 lakhs should be given to farmers so that they do not face any problem," he said.

The Chief Minister suggested that credit facility of up to 15 lakhs should be provided to the farmers at a three per cent interest rate. He also advised Agriculture Department officers to ensure effective functioning of Krishi Yantradhare centers.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sought reports about the progress of the implementation of the five guarantee schemes of the state government. He questioned the officers of the Food Department, Transport Department and HESCOM whether there were any problems in their implementation and also gave clear instructions for their adequate implementation.