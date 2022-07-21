Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka CM to visit Delhi, sparks plans of cabinet rejig before 2023 election
bengaluru news

Karnataka CM to visit Delhi, sparks plans of cabinet rejig before 2023 election

Karnataka CM Bommai will be visit Delhi next week for the oath-taking ceremony of the new President of India and confirmed that cabinet expansion talks will be on the agenda if issue is raised.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (PTI Image)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 04:47 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Delhi Monday and Tuesday next week attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new president of India - which will likely be the BJP's nominee Droupadi Murmu, who has a sizeable lead over the opposition front candidate Yashwant Sinha in vote-counting Thursday afternoon.

Bommai was last in Delhi at the end of June to back Murmu as she filed her nomination papers. On that occasion he dismissed rumours of cabinet expansion or talks of rejigging the BJP goverment in the state, particularly with assembly elections due next year.

Bommai’s Delhi trips often spark such speculations.

Read: K'taka CM in Delhi for Murmu nomination, says no plan to discuss cabinet rejig

This time, though, Bommai has said he might, in fact, hold talks with the party's senior leadership about his cabinet's expansion if the issue is raised.

Bommai was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "I am leaving for New Delhi with delegations of various departments to attend oath-taking ceremony of new President of India on July 25. I will also discuss cabinet expansion if the party's top brass raises the issue."

RELATED STORIES

There are currently five positions vacant in Bommai's cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including himself, against the sanctioned strength of 34. The chief minister is under pressure from some aspirants to expand at the earliest.

Read: Bommai’s Delhi visit triggers fresh speculations on Cabinet rejig

(With Inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka karnataka. basavaraj bommai new delhi
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP