Karnataka CM to visit Delhi, sparks plans of cabinet rejig before 2023 election

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Delhi Monday and Tuesday next week attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new president of India - which will likely be the BJP's nominee Droupadi Murmu, who has a sizeable lead over the opposition front candidate Yashwant Sinha in vote-counting Thursday afternoon.

Bommai was last in Delhi at the end of June to back Murmu as she filed her nomination papers. On that occasion he dismissed rumours of cabinet expansion or talks of rejigging the BJP goverment in the state, particularly with assembly elections due next year.

Bommai’s Delhi trips often spark such speculations.

This time, though, Bommai has said he might, in fact, hold talks with the party's senior leadership about his cabinet's expansion if the issue is raised.

Bommai was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, "I am leaving for New Delhi with delegations of various departments to attend oath-taking ceremony of new President of India on July 25. I will also discuss cabinet expansion if the party's top brass raises the issue."

There are currently five positions vacant in Bommai's cabinet, which has 29 ministers, including himself, against the sanctioned strength of 34. The chief minister is under pressure from some aspirants to expand at the earliest.

