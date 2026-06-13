Karnataka CM urges Centre speed up approvals for pending irrigation, drinking water projects

Chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday urged the Union government to accelerate approvals for a series of long pending irrigation and drinking water projects, including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir, arguing that delays were affecting the state’s ability to expand irrigation and utilise its allocated water resources. In a memorandum submitted to the Union minister, Shivakumar said Karnataka, which has the country’s second largest dryland area after Rajasthan, required sustained investment in water infrastructure to improve farm productivity. (Handout)

During a meeting with Union Jal Shakti minister CR Paatil in New Delhi, Shivakumar sought Central intervention on projects spanning the Cauvery, Krishna, Upper Bhadra and Mahadayi river basins, describing them as critical to Karnataka’s agricultural and water security needs, according to statement from the CM’s office.

In a memorandum submitted to the Union minister, Shivakumar said Karnataka, which has the country’s second largest dryland area after Rajasthan, required sustained investment in water infrastructure to improve farm productivity, raise rural incomes and provide dependable irrigation.

A principal demand was the early clearance of the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project on the Cauvery. Shivakumar noted that legal challenges mounted by Tamil Nadu had been exhausted and said the question of the project’s permissibility now rested with the Cauvery Water Management Authority and the Central Water Commission.

The chief minister also sought publication of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal II award in the official Gazette, saying the prolonged delay was hindering implementation of the Upper Krishna Project Stage III and limiting Karnataka’s ability to fully utilise its allocated share of river water.

He pressed for the release of ₹5,300 crore in Central assistance announced for the Upper Bhadra Project in the Union Budget for 2023-24. The project, he said, was particularly important for drought prone districts in central Karnataka and would benefit lakhs of farmers.

Shivakumar further requested forest and wildlife clearances for the Kalasa and Bandura Nala projects in the Mahadayi basin, intended to augment drinking water supplies for Hubballi Dharwad. While the Ministry of Jal Shakti approved the projects in December 2022, environmental approvals remain pending.

The chief minister also urged the Centre to clear Karnataka’s proposals under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and the Flood Management and Border Areas Programme, and sought what he described as the state’s equitable share in river linking initiatives undertaken through the National Water Development Agency.

He said timely approvals would help Karnataka make fuller use of its water resources and improve conditions for farmers across the state.

The meetings formed part of Shivakumar’s first visit to New Delhi since assuming office as chief minister on June 3. During the day, he also met President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan. He was scheduled to meet Union home minister Amit Shah later on Friday.

Separately, Karnataka home minister Priyank Kharge commented on Tamil Nadu chief minister Joseph Vijay’s visit to the Kollur temple, saying the visit would not alter Karnataka’s position on issues relating to water, land and language.

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“The Tamil Nadu CM is coming to Kollur today. Let him come. We are not giving up our rights as soon as he comes. The Supreme Court has given the right order regarding the language, land and water of the country, and we will act accordingly. There is no compromise on that,” Kharge said.