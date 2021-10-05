Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka issues guidelines for Mysuru Dasara festivities. Check details
bengaluru news

Karnataka issues guidelines for Mysuru Dasara festivities. Check details

Updated on Oct 05, 2021 05:23 PM IST
Mysuru Dasara celebration (file photo for representation)(PTI )
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy

With Dussehra around the corner, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines to manage the footfall of crowd during the festival as it is taking place under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, only 500 people will be allowed to participate in the ‘Jambu Savari’ (elephant parade) in Mysuru, reported News18.

Meanwhile, the state administration mandated a negative RT-PCR test report and at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine for officers and staff on duty and artists, who will perform during the world renowned Mysuru Dasara festival, reported PTI. 

Further, those attending and participating the event should wear mask, maintain social distancing and hand hygiene.

The famed Mysuru Dasara will begin from October 7 and end by October 15. Tourists from India and across the world come to witness the grand celebrations and take part in the festivities.

Every year, a grand procession of the goddess Chamundeshwari’s idol atop an elephant is taken out from Mysore Palace through the streets of the city.

Special pujas also take place at the Chamundi hill that can only be witnessed by 100 people this year, the report further said.

RELATED STORIES

Last year, 50 participants and 300 viewers were allowed for cultural events in the festival. Minister of State for Co-Operation of Karnataka S T Somashekar Gowda had earlier said that the government was looking forward to allowing 400 participants and around 1,000 viewers during the festivities this year.

The state is gearing up for the celebrations as around eight elephants have already been selected for the parade, Hindustan Times' sister publication LiveMint quoted the minister as saying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka covid-19 mysuru coronavirus
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Will be severely punished': Karnataka minister on brutality of Yadgir rape bid

Karnataka high court issues notice to former judge in graft case

Using bluetooth-enabled devices while driving may invite 1k fine in Bengaluru

Heavy rain leaves 1 dead in Bengaluru; CM Bommai says relief work on
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP