Karnataka crime watch: Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants deported from Bengaluru

Karnataka police have cracked various cases relating to drug peddling, printing of fake currency notes and illegal immigrants since Monday.

Illegal immigrants deported from Bengaluru Rural: August 29

The superintendent of police from the Bengaluru Rural district said as many as 10 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh were found in Madanayakanahalli police station limits and deported as per government rules.

“Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were detected in the Madanayakanahalli police station limits of Bangalore rural district and sent back to Bangladesh as per government regulations,” he tweeted.

Drug bust at Bhagmandal in Kodagu: August 30

Cops at Kodagu's Bhagmandal police station has busted an inter-sate drug peddling racket, arresting a gang of three, all from neighbouring Kerala. Police has also seized hash oil and drugs worth ₹10 lakhs from the trio.

“Bhagamandal station police detected the case of transporting illegal drug HASH OIL in a car from the state of Kerala near Tavur village and arrested three accused from Kerala and seized drugs worth ₹10 lakh. Appreciate the work of the police,” Kodagu's SP shared on social media.

Fake currency notes in Ghataprabha, Belagavi: August 31

Belagavi's Ghataprabha saw a cheating case on Ganesha Chaturthi wherein fake currency notes of ₹500 were circulated. In the picture shared by police, the phrases ‘full of fun’ and ‘children bank of India’ can be seen printed on the notes.

Police from the Ghataprabha station have registered a case, however no arrests have been made yet. The district's SP issued a warning on Twitter, asking citizens to be vigilant of receiving fake notes.

“When you get notes from someone else check them properly. A proper look at these notes reveal that they are not issued by the RBI. A case has been registered in Ghataprabha station,” he posted.

(This story will be updated with more crime stories throughout the day)