Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar urges Governor to reconsider Kannada boards ordinance

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar appealed to Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Wednesday to reconsider the ordinance making Kannada mandatory on name boards after the governor sent it back without signing. Karnatak deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo)

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on the rejection of the ordinance on Kannada name boards, he said, "Language is an emotional issue for Kannadigas. Neither the citizens nor any political party has raised any concern regarding the ordinance and hence I appeal to him to reconsider the ordinance once again."

"I don't know why the Governor has sent back the ordinance which mandates 60 per cent Kannada in name boards without signing. The Governor should have signed it without waiting for the Assembly session," he said.

"Like we are committed to protecting the interest of the nation, we are committed to protecting the interest of the state too. The Ordinance was to protect Kannada language, culture and pride. We decided to pass an Ordinance in view of protests by pro-Kannada activists," he said.

"Following the rejection of the Ordinance, we have decided to introduce a bill on this in the upcoming Assembly session. The session will start in about 10-15 days and this bill will be tabled," Shivakumar said.

Responding to a question on Congress MLA Balakrishna's statement that guarantees will be stopped if the Congress party doesn't win enough seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, he said, "Balakrishna has not given any such statement. BJP is the one which is spreading the rumour that guarantee schemes will stop after the election."

On Wednesday DK Shivakumar along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held a meeting held with the district in-charge secretaries at Vidhansouda. The progress of the implementation of the government programs including implementation of guarantee schemes, problems faced in the districts due to drought was reviewed.

Shivakumar said that a mega convention of Congress party workers will be held in Mangaluru on February 17 and urged party workers to participate in large numbers.