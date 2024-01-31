In a step forward to make Bengaluru’s ambitious Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) a reality, the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) floated the tenders for the project on Tuesday. The notification was already issued, and a pre-bid meeting has also been scheduled for February 9. BDA floats tender for Bengaluru's much awaited Peripheral Ring Road(PTI Photo)

The BDA officials are entirely confident about the success of this tender as they revised the cost structure of the PRR project and the cost for land acquisition has also been reportedly fixed. The last date for submission of bids is February 29.

The BDA had earlier proposed the PRR project to handle the traffic in Bengaluru, which could be eased with better connectivity of busy roads. The 74-kilometre project, which is expected to cost ₹27,000 crore, will be built in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The PRR will have eight lanes, and it will connect Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road. More than 2,500 acres of land will be acquired for this one of the most significant road infrastructure projects in the country.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar recently visited the national capital and met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to seek funds for this much-awaited project.

The PRR was initially proposed in 2007 which was then estimated to cost ₹3,000 crores. However, it was pushed due to many issues and in 2022, the BDA floated two tenders for the project. As land acquisition could be a challenging affair, no bidders participated in the tender.