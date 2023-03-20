Karnataka polls: Rahul Gandhi announces 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme for unemployed youth

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday unveiled the fourth poll promise of the party – Yuva Nidhi – for unemployed youth at Yuvakranti Samavesha at Karnataka's Belagavi. This is Rahul Gandhi’s first visit to the state after Bharat Jodo Yatra in the poll bound state.

According to the Congress, the Yuva Nidhi scheme will immediately be implemented in the state, if the party is voted to power. The scheme will provide Rs. 3000 every month to unemployed youth with graduation degrees for two years. It will also provide Rs. 1500 every month as an allowance to those young people with a diploma and unemployed in the state.

In February, the state unit of Congress party announced the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme that provides free 10kg rice every month for people below poverty line (BPL) in the state, if elected to power.

In January, the Congress party also announced the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme for the women of Karnataka. Under this scheme each housewife in the state is promised Rs. 2,000 per month if the party is voted to power. The scheme - which the party said would benefit 1.5 crore housewives - was made in the presence of senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was in the state for the party's 'Na Nayaki' event at Bengaluru. The party also promised to provide every household in the state with 200 units of free electricity, every month after forming the government. The elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in the month of May.

