Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru
- Today is PM Modi's second day in Karnataka. He held multiple meetings and a roadshow in the state on Sunday.
Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, PM Modi has set foot in the southern state to campaign for the BJP which is aiming to retain the power. Today is his second day of his ninth visit to Karnataka and he we will hold multiple public meetings and a road show.
He will also address the crowd in three public meetings on Sunday which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also hold a road show at Karnataka' Mysuru on Sunday evening, before leaving the state.
On Saturday, PM Modi held a 5.6-kilometer road show in north Bengaluru . He covered Magadi Road, Nice junction and Sumanahalli in the city and huge number of supporters were seen on both sides of the road.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 06:45 PM
PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru
PM Modi is holding a roadshow at Mysuru presently.
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 06:32 PM
BJP national president JP Nadda visits BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's house in Mangaluru
BJP President JP Nadda visited Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's house in Mangaluru on Sunday.
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 05:42 PM
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Kudachi, Belagavi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Belagavi today. The Congress leader is in the state ahead of the general elections.
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 05:18 PM
PM Modi addresses public in Belur
“Karnataka's Congress unit works round the clock for one family sitting in Delhi. For every decision, they need to have a green signal from that family. JD(S) is a pvt ltd party of a single family. They're spending their energies on welfare of their family,” said Prime Minister Modi addressing the public in Belur.
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 05:10 PM
‘Insulting PM Modi is like insulting India:’ Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who is Karnataka for election campagning told that the Congress realised that they are losing in the state.
He said, “It is confirmed that the Congress is losing ground in Karnataka. Which is why, they are attacking the PM with ‘poisonous snake’ comments. Insulting the PM is like insulting the country and Congress is know for insulting India.”
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 04:29 PM
‘Let’s go for a run?' Siddaramaiah to PM Modi
Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah hurled a challenge at PM Modi and asked him if he could run with him.
In a response to the PM’s comments about those who are seeking votes with an excuse of retiring from politics, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Did you, Mr @narendramodi, remove @BSYBJP as CM because he was tired? And then you begged him to campaign for you in the elections. Let us, you & me, go for a run & see who is tired. I will serve my people till my last breath.”
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 03:49 PM
Congress encourages riots in society: JP Nadda in Karnataka
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that Congress "encourages riots" in society whenever the party gains power.
He said, "Our government is committed to working for the development of the poor, farmers, and women of the state. We have empowered the woman of the state. Whenever Congress comes to power, it encourages riots in society."
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 02:40 PM
Both Congress and JD(S) are dynasty parties: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the rival Congress and the BJP in Karnataka on Sunday. He said, “Both Congress and the JD(S) prentend to be two different parties but they are one. The crowd today at the Kolar will give both the parties sleepless nights.”
PM Modi will also participate in a rally at Channapatna, from where JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is contesting.
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 01:20 PM
They called me a poisonous snake, people will answer them on May 13: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded on Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ jibe at him and told that Congress hates him because he fights against corruption. He said, “I have been fighting corruption ever since I became the PM. Congress doesn't like it and hence calls me a poisonous snake. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting reply on May 13.”
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 12:46 PM
Congress is 85% commission party, will be clean bowled in elections: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to attack the Congress party in his second day address at Karnataka. Speaking at Kolar, he said, “Congress party is a 85% commission party and their own PM had agreed about it. They had runied the country till 2014. Even in this assembly elections, the party will be clean bowled.”
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 11:48 AM
Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is campaigning in Karnataka for upcoming assembly elections has visited a house of tea seller in Belagavi. Priyanka was seen interacting with a woman who sells tea and explained her the five poll promises that the Congress party has made. She will also visit Bagalkote on Sunday.
-
Sun, 30 Apr 2023 09:35 AM
PM Modi to address 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ from Karnataka
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will finish 100 episodes today, when he is in Karnataka for election campaigning. The state unit of BJP has made arrangements for the broadcasting of 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ He will also hold public meetings and a road show in Mysuru on Sunday evening.