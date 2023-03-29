Karnataka assembly elections: Vote from home to be available for people above 80

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday announced that the persons with disabilities (Pwd) and senior citizens who are above 80 will be able to vote from home in forthcoming Karnataka assembly elections. According to the election commission, there are 12.15 lakhs voters who are above 80 and 5.55 lakhs PwD voters in the poll bound state.

The CEC also said that there are 9.17 lakhs first time voters in Karnataka and over 1.25 lakhs people who are above 17 have applied through the Advance Application Facility. A total of 41,000 applicants will turn 18 by April 1 and they will be eligible to vote in the assembly elections. The ECI will also set up 58, 282 polling stations across 224 assembly constituencies in the state, marking the average number of voters per polling station at 883. Half of the polling stations will have web casting facility and 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials for enhanced voter experience.

The assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. All 224 constituencies will go to polls in a single go and the election battle will be majorly fought between the Congress, BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) party.