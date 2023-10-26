The state of Karnataka has been facing a huge power crisis for the last few months, which has led to mega protests by the opposition.

Karnataka faces electricity shortage of 15000 MW; previous govt blamed(File photo)

The State is seeing an unprecedented demand of more than 15000 MW in October 2023, Energy Minister K J George said on Wednesday in Delhi. Blaming the previous government for the current shortage of electricity, George said, that if the power generation level had been better during the previous BJP Karnataka government, the State would not have faced such a situation today.

"The demand for power in the State has shot up this year compared to last year. In the last few years, power consumption has decreased due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the demand has been unprecedented this year. The power demand has been so high that the power consumption in August has surpassed the summer months consumption", the Energy Minister added.

"Power generation has remained the same in the last four years. Had the power generation level been better during the previous BJP Karnataka government, the State would not have faced such a situation today. In addition, the quality of coal allocated from the Central Government to the State is also not good. Along with this, due to lack of rain, this has adversely affected power generation. Power generation was doubled in our first term of government. In 2013-14, the electricity generation was 14,048 MW. It had increased to 27,780 MW by 2017-18", Energy Minister K J George added.

The energy minister said that the main reason behind the power crisis in Karnataka was the shortage of rainfall in the summer monsoon.

"This year's monsoon has been very poor. It has led to increased power consumption across all households and farmers' irrigation pump sets, roughly translating to a 45% increase in consumption. The irrigation pump sets have a lion's share of increased power consumption. The State has witnessed a production capacity drop of 300 MU due to a lack of power generation from thermal power plants (lack of poor monsoon), Solar power and Wind energy (Due to poor weather conditions and lack of sunshine). Daily, we have a demand of 270-280 MU, but we are able to generate 230-240 MU and are seeing a shortage of 30-40 MU per Day. Despite such shortfalls, the government is doing everything and ensuring that the energy consumption of consumers, farmers, and industries is being prioritised. Besides household power consumption, the farmers with irrigation pump sets have seen exponential power consumption to tend their crops in rural Karnataka", energy Minister K J George said.

In the midst of this, the annual maintenance of the power plant has to be carried out, and despite that, we have continued to generate power and fuel the State's power consumption. Along with this, the Energy Minister added that we have also been buying power from Punjab and Uttar Pradesh under the Energy Swapping policy to meet the energy needs of the State. (ANI)

