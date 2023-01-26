Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka gives nod to 59 industrial projects worth 3,455.39 crore

Published on Jan 26, 2023 09:09 AM IST

The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared 59 investment proposals worth ₹3,455.39 crore, promising 18,567 jobs.

The statement said the committee approved 11 large- and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than 50 crore. (HT)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared 59 investment proposals worth 3,455.39 crore, promising 18,567 jobs. The 137th meeting of the State-level single-window clearance committee (SLSWCC), led by the State Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, took the decision to this effect, said a statement from the office of the Minister said.

The statement said the committee approved 11 large- and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than 50 crore.

The projects worth 2,186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,559 people in the State.

Further, 46 new projects with investments of more than 15 crore and less than 50 crore were also cleared.

The projects worth 1,049.19 crore would generate jobs for 8,008 people.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved which would entail an investment of 219.50 crore and generate employment opportunities, the statement read.

