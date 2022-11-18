Karnataka government lifts restrictions on sandalwood farming: Report

The Karnataka government on Thursday removed all restrictions on growing and marketing of sandalwood in the state, The Times of India reported. The cabinet approved the Karnataka State Sandalwood Policy 2022 that is expected to benefit sandalwood farmers in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said the decision had been taken to encourage farmers to grow more sandalwood saplings. "There is a huge demand for sandalwood in national and international markets. Our government has now decided to lift all restrictions on sandalwood and this will encourage farmers... The move will also help them earn more money," he said.

Under this new policy farmers will be protected from smugglers by the forest department. A microchip will be installed in the trees to alert officials when someone tries to cut them.

The minister pointed out sandalwood is being imported from Australia to meet existing demand and said, "This new policy also allows farmers to sell sandalwood in open markets. There is a shortage of sandalwood currently and it is being imported from Australia."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The state government runs the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited, which manufactures cosmetic products that are made using sandalwood.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON