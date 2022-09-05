Karnataka govt to probe scams under previous Congress rule, says CT Ravi

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary CT Ravi on Sunday said that the Karnataka government would order an investigation into the "scams" that took place under the previous Congress rule in the state and strict action would be taken against the culprits.

The BJP leader's remarks came after a meeting which was attended by BJP State Unit President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, and BJP Parliamentary Board Member BS Yediyurappa.

During the meeting, there was a discussion among the leaders of the state unit of the BJP to find out the scandals that took place during the previous Congress government and order an investigation to deal with the 40 per cent bribery allegations against the BJP government in the state.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, MLA Jagdeesha Shettar, MP DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP State Unit Organizing Secretary Rajesh JV, Ministers Govinda Karajola, R Ashoka and MLA KS Eshwarappa were present in the meeting.

"Many scams during the Congress government have been covered up. He said that there was a long discussion in the meeting about uncovering and investigating such scams and taking strict action against the culprits," Ravi said while speaking to the media after the meeting.

The Assembly election preparations were discussed in detail during the meeting.

A plan has been made under the leadership of the party state unit president and the chief minister to conduct large-scale Jansamvada and Janotsava programs. A program has also been devised to connect beneficiaries of central and state government schemes.

"A decision has been taken to make this program a success in every assembly constituency," said Ravi.

According to the sources, it was discussed to start preparing for the 2023 assembly elections on the same pattern as the preparation for the 2018 elections.

BJP sources said that it has been decided to organize programs like Parivartana Yatra which was held before the previous elections.

Meanwhile, a meeting of BJP leaders held on Sunday decided to hold a service fortnight across the state from September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Prime Minister's birthday is on September 17. September 25 is the birthday of one of the founders of the BJP, Deenadayal Upadhyay. October 2 is the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. On this occasion, a service campaign will be conducted from September 17 to August 2," said BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi said.

During this period, BJP Yuva Morcha workers will organize blood donation camp, cleaning of water bodies, plantation of saplings, distribution of necessary equipment to the disabled, he said.