Karnataka Home Minister: Many 'unseen hands' behind Hubballi violence

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Friday said many "unseen hands" including certain organisations were behind the recent violence in Hubballi, over a social media post, and they will be brought to justice. He also said that the government was contemplating on controlling activities of such organisations including imposing a ban on them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The Hubballi incident was to incite large-scale violence there, as our police acted immediately, the situation was brought under control in a couple of hours. The Maulvi (who allegedly instigated the mob) was arrested on Thursday, investigations are on to find who were behind the incident and organisations that were involved," Jnanendra said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, there will be a thorough inquiry as there are many unseen hands involved. "Innocent people were incited and sent on to the streets to indulge in violence. Some people are trying to create unrest in the society against a particular community and some organisations are involved in it. We are aware who they are and we will find them...thinking is on in all aspects like-to ban and control them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

We want peace and stability and all communities to co-exist," he added. Further alleging Congress' appeasement policy as the reason for communal issues, the Minister said, these are the trees that have grown from the seeds sown by that party. A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubballi and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post on April 16.

According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid. 'Muezzin' Wasim Pathan, the cleric, who is facing charges of instigating the mob for violence, was arrested on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the information last available, the number of people arrested in the case, so far, has gone up to 134. Karnataka DG & IGP Praveen Sood said strict action will be taken against all those directly or indirectly involved in the violence and no one will be spared.

"All those directly or indirectly involved and conspiracy angle if any will be found and they will be brought to justice. We have arrested all those directly involved and time is required to arrest all those indirectly involved, as technical investigation has to take place," he said. Warning against attacking police or police stations, the DGP said, if there is a complaint, police will take it and act, instead of that showing anger against the men in uniform is not right.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}