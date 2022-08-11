Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Home Minister says foreigners with expired visas should be deported

bengaluru news
Published on Aug 11, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra during a high-level meeting on Wednesday said that foreign nationals whose visas have expired should be deported.
Karnataka minister for home affairs Araga Jnanendra said foreigners who stay in the country even after their visas have expired, engage in anti-national activities and necessary steps should be taken to deport them. (HT PHOTO)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

"Foreigners who stay in the country even after their visas have expired, engage in anti-national activities and necessary steps should be taken to deport them," Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said to the senior officials of the department.

He gave this instruction at a high-level meeting held to discuss measures to increase the capacity of the detention centres to hold illegal foreign migrants. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, State Director General of Police Praveen Sood proposed to expand and increase the capacity of the 'Detention Centres' which provide temporary accommodation to illegal foreign immigrants.

"Immigrants from other foreign countries, including illegal Bangladeshi citizens, should be arrested as per law but should not be kept in any jail and should be accommodated in their own detention centre. However, the detention centre is functioning only in Nelamangala near Bengaluru and there is a lack of space," Sood said.

Home Minister said, "The social welfare department should provide a grant for expanding the capacity of the current detention centres."

The Home Minister requested Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari that action should be taken so that the release of grants is not delayed.

