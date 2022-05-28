Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka IT dept raids home of Cong worker in Bengaluru: Report

Karnataka's IT-Department raided Congress leader Yusuf Sharif's Bengaluru home on Saturday, which is in the Vasanth Nagar area.
A multi billionaire, Yusuf Sharif was earlier into selling scrap before entering into real estate business.
Published on May 28, 2022 04:06 PM IST
ByYamini C S | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Karnataka Income Tax Department raided 55-year-old Congress worker Yusuf Sharif's home in Bengaluru's Vasanth Nagar, on Saturday, a report on Republic World said. The reason for the raid is still unknown but he had previously made headlines after declaring assets worth over 1,700 crore when he filed an affidavit with the Election Commission before legislative council polls. Sharif was contesting the Bangalore (urban) seat on a Congress ticket but lost.

Had he won, he would have become the richest politician in Karnataka.

A report from November last year said Sharif owns multiple cars, including two Toyota Fortuner SUVs, and a Rolls Royce Phantom previously owned by Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.

He had told news agency ANI then that all his businesses were legal. "I purchase and sell every asset legally. I've given a declaration for all my money and paid tax for everything. I don't even have a private business. I buy and sell lump sum property," he had said.

"I have struggled a lot and now, when I have enough money, I want to do something for my friends, constituency, village, and Bengaluru. I want to educate three lakh students from our six constituencies," he had declared.

Given several nicknames - like 'Gujari babu', 'scrap babu' and 'KGF babu', Sharif has only studied till Class 5 at a government school in from the Kolar Gold Fields township.

He is believed to be the eldest of 14 siblings and has two wives and five children - a daughter and four sons. Sharif also has four cases pending against him at various city police stations.

This is not the first time Sharif has been targeted by the IT department. The department combed through his home once before and levied dues of 13.43 crores, a report by The Indian Express said.

