Karnataka : JDS leaders stage protest against Hindi Diwas celebrations at B'luru

After writing to the Karnataka government on Hindi Diwas celebrations in the state, the opposition Janata Dal (Secular) protested outside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Wednesday. MLAs sang Kannada songs and asked the state government to not use public money for Hindi Diwas events.

"What is the necessity of Hindi Diwas celebrations in a state which speaks Kannada? Union home minister Amit Shah says Hindi will unite the country and I do not understand what is the reason to unite a country already united... by imposing a language," JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy said.

"The people of this country have been living like brothers and sisters but BJP government wants to impose Hindi on people who take pride on speaking mother tongue," the ex chief minister said.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai later stressed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is against the imposition of Hindi in the state. On Wednesday he told the Assembly, "Our government is entirely committed to protecting Kannada language... prime minister Narendra Modi instructed us to prioritise regional languages and called every language as 'national language'."

"There is no question of imposing the other language on people of Karnataka."

He also said his government would introduce a law to protect local languages.

"We are going to make usage of Kannada mandatory, including in this House. We are even going introduce a legal act regarding this and will be presenting it in this house soon."

