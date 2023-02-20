Karnataka: JP Nadda offers prayers at Sri Krishna Matha temple in Udupi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday visited and offered prayers at Sri Krishna Matha temple in Karnataka's Udupi.

Ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP president JP Nadda is on a three-day visit to Karnataka.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to BJP, Nadda will address a public meeting in Udupi and Belur. He will also visit Mangaluru for a programme and participate in a bike rally in Chikkamangaluru.

During the visit, Nadda will also visit the Sringeri Mutt.

One of the holiest and most important Hindu pilgrim centres, Sringeri was one of the four Peethas established by Adi Shankaracharya.

The BJP chief's visit comes at a time when Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy has alleged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi for belonging to the Brahmin community which had split the Sringeri Mutt.

Another highlight of the visit of the BJP's national president is the district workers' sammelan in Hassan.

Nadda will also attend a meeting of the party's top brass in the state to assess the preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is pertinent to mention that Karnataka has been a BJP bastion for a long time and is their single big foray into southern India.

Despite lacking a majority in the last assembly polls after twists and turns, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa caused the deflection of many MLAs from the JDS and Congress, resulting in the falling of the HD Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state in July 2022.

Later, the party also replaced Yediyurappa with Basavaraj Bommai.

The Karnataka elections are likely to be held in April-May 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON