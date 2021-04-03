Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa says there is no question of CM Yediyurappa resigning
bengaluru news

Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa says there is no question of CM Yediyurappa resigning

Eshwarappa also said Congress leader Siddaramaiah was demanding Yediyurappa's resignation, under the illusion of becoming the CM.
PTI | , Shivamogga, Karnataka
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:29 PM IST
KS Eshwarappa said there is no question of chief minister BS Yediyurappa resigning.(HT Photo)

There is no question of B S Yediyurappa resigning as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, senior Minister K S Eshwarappa said on Saturday, as he termed his letter to the Governor as an administrative matter.

He said Congress leader Siddaramaiah was demanding Yediyurappa's resignation, under the illusion of becoming the CM.

Following Eshwarappa's recent complaint to the Governor against Yediyurappa, alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department, Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in the state assembly, has demanded that the Chief Minister step down from his post.

He had also urged the Governor to intervene and recommend for the President's rule in the state.

"Siddaramaiah is in an urgency to become the Chief Minister. People have rejected him, he was defeated in Chamundeshwari (constituency in 2018), he lost the Chief Minister post.

He is now under the illusion that if Yediyurappa resigns, he will become the Chief Minister," Eshwarappa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said there is no question of Yediyurappa resigning and Siddaramaiah should not be under the illusion of becoming the Chief Minister.

The former Chief Minister is unable to digest our organisational strength, also he doesn't have anything to criticise Modi-led government at the Centre or the government here with as both are doing a good job, he said.

"That's the reason he (Siddaramaiah) is latching on the letter to Governor and is demanding for CM's resignation.

Eshwarappa, who is Rural Development Minister in Yediyurappa's cabinet on Wednesday had complained to the Governor against the Chief Minister alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

He had met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a five- page letter on serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration by the Chief Minister, in which he pointed at three instances where Yediyurappa sanctioned funds without taking him into confidence.

Commenting on his meeting the Governor and submitting a letter, Eshwarappa said, minor administrational differences were there and efforts are on to rectify them, nothing else.

