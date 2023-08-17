Karnataka Lokayukta conducts raids on officials in 48 locations over corruption charges

In a surprise move, the Karnataka Lokayukta on Thursday conducted raids in as many as 48 locations across the state after receiving information on a number of officials with regards to accumulation of disproportionate assets. These raids have been carried out in places including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kodagu, Madikeri, Tumakuru, Raichur, Davangere, and Chitradurga.

Around 200 officials from the Lokayukta have been involved in the searches since this morning.(ANI)

This comes after corruption charges levelled against several officials. Around 200 officials from the Lokayukta have been involved in the searches since this morning, news agency ANI reported.

Lokayukta officials have raided a former engineer with Bengaluru's civic and administrative body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Davangere, a constable in Bidar and a sub district officer in Kodagu, the agency said.

Officials are also combing through the residences of a district collector in Priyapattana of Kodagu district and a revenue inspector belonging to the Mahadevapura division, whose residence is in the Banashankari area in Bengaluru.

Several locations in Mysore city and district have also been subject to impromtu raids. Some officials are also scanning the Harangi Reservoir Superintendent Engineer's residence and carrying out an audit search.

A Belgaum corporation assistant commissioner, Santosh Anishettar, has also come under the Lokayukta's radar, and his documents are being verified at his residence in Saptapur, Dharwad. In Tumakuru district, the Lokayukta sleuths landed at the doorstep of the district's urban development authority Joint Director K N Nagaraj in the Sapthagiri area.

The Lokayukta is acting on the corruption charges levelled against these officials, who are accused of allegedly accumulating disproportionate assets. Searches are underway in several locations and further information is awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

