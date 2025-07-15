Karnataka man, 30, stabbed to death over chicken piece at wedding dinner in Belagavi

What should have been a joyous wedding celebration ended in horror when a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death over an argument about an extra piece of chicken at a dinner party in Belagavi district, Karnataka. The shocking incident took place on Sunday evening at a post-wedding dinner.

The victim, Vinod Malashetti, had reportedly gotten into a heated argument with another guest, Vitthal Harugopp, over the number of chicken pieces served at the feast. The dinner had been arranged by newlywed Abhishek Koppad for close friends and well-wishers. the report added.

According to police, what began as a petty disagreement escalated rapidly. In a sudden fit of rage, Vitthal allegedly stabbed Vinod in the stomach, causing severe bleeding. The victim collapsed on the spot and died before help could arrive.

The police were alerted soon after, and a case was registered at the local station. Vitthal Harugopp was taken into custody, and an investigation is currently underway.

This is not the first time minor disputes at celebratory gatherings have taken a violent turn.

In a separate incident, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli for allegedly murdering his wife over a trivial domestic disagreement.

According to police, the accused, Harish B K, allegedly killed his 29-year-old wife, Padmaja Harish, on Sunday evening after she returned from a shopping trip. The couple reportedly argued after Padmaja stepped out without informing him, which enraged Harish.

During the heated exchange, he is said to have pushed her to the ground and suffocated her by trampling her neck with his feet, leading to her death on the spot.

The couple, both engineering graduates from Kolar, had been living and working in Bengaluru for the past five years. Police have arrested Harish and registered a case of murder. Investigations are ongoing.

