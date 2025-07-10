A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli area after a dispute over her stepping out to shop without informing him, police said on Wednesday. Man arrested for killing wife over shopping trip without his consent

The accused, identified as Harish BK , allegedly suffocated his 29-year-old wife Padmaja Harish on Sunday evening by trampling her neck with his feet following a heated argument shortly after she returned home from a shopping trip, according to police officials.

The couple, both engineering graduates from Kolar, had been living and working in Bengaluru for the past five years. While Padmaja continued working with a private firm, Harish had quit his job a few months ago and had been unemployed since, police said.

“Both Padmaja and Harish were engineering graduates working in private companies in the city for five years. However, Harish had quit his job a few months ago and had been staying at home since then. The couple often quarreled over petty issues, and Harish had reportedly become increasingly suspicious and aggressive,” Bommanahalli police inspector AD Preetham said.

The crime came to light on Monday morning when neighbours, noticing something unusual, alerted the police. Officers arrived at the scene and took Harish into custody. He was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. “We are waiting for the autopsy report,” the inspector added.

An FIR has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Preliminary investigations indicate that Harish’s increasing insecurity, coupled with his joblessness and frequent domestic quarrels, may have contributed to his violent act.