Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Man arrested for killing wife over shopping trip without his consent

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 09:00 AM IST

A 34-year-old man in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after a dispute over her shopping trip, police report.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli area after a dispute over her stepping out to shop without informing him, police said on Wednesday.

Man arrested for killing wife over shopping trip without his consent
Man arrested for killing wife over shopping trip without his consent

The accused, identified as Harish BK , allegedly suffocated his 29-year-old wife Padmaja Harish on Sunday evening by trampling her neck with his feet following a heated argument shortly after she returned home from a shopping trip, according to police officials.

The couple, both engineering graduates from Kolar, had been living and working in Bengaluru for the past five years. While Padmaja continued working with a private firm, Harish had quit his job a few months ago and had been unemployed since, police said.

“Both Padmaja and Harish were engineering graduates working in private companies in the city for five years. However, Harish had quit his job a few months ago and had been staying at home since then. The couple often quarreled over petty issues, and Harish had reportedly become increasingly suspicious and aggressive,” Bommanahalli police inspector AD Preetham said.

The crime came to light on Monday morning when neighbours, noticing something unusual, alerted the police. Officers arrived at the scene and took Harish into custody. He was produced before the additional chief metropolitan magistrate court on Tuesday and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. “We are waiting for the autopsy report,” the inspector added.

An FIR has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Preliminary investigations indicate that Harish’s increasing insecurity, coupled with his joblessness and frequent domestic quarrels, may have contributed to his violent act.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Bharat Bandh Today Live and Jaguar Fighter Jet Crash on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Man arrested for killing wife over shopping trip without his consent
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On