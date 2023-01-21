Karnataka man beaten to death in rehab centre, say cops

A 43-year-old man admitted to a deaddiction centre for treatment was allegedly beaten to death by the staff in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka New Town, police said on Friday, adding that three men were arrested in the matter.

Police said the victim was identified as Arif Ahmed Khan, a tender coconut vendor from KG Halli. He was admitted to Sri Sai Deenabandhu Foundation Rehabilitation Centre on January 11 by his elder brother as he was a chronic alcoholic, they added.

According to the police, three staff members at the rehabilitation centre had a heated argument with Khan over the demand for hot water, after which they attacked him.

“They argued over hot water, after which the staff thrashed Khan. They beat him up till he passed out. After he was found motionless, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead,” deputy commissioner of police (Northeast), Anoop A Shetty, said.

The incident came to light after Khan’s family got a call from the centre on Thursday morning regarding Khan’s health. The family rushed to the hospital, but Khan was declared brought dead by the doctors by then. The doctors found multiple bruises on Khan’s body and suspected that he had been assaulted with clubs and rods, the police said.

After the incident, Khan’s family filed a complaint with the police against the management of the rehabilitation centre, demanding action against those responsible for his death on Thursday.

The family said that Khan was married and had a child. He was admitted to the rehabilitation centre recently, hoping he would recover from his addiction to alcohol.

Based on the complaint, the Yelahanka New Town police identified the suspects as the owner of the centre, Leema Raju, and staffers Louis and Praveen, and police registered a case of murder on Thursday.

“The three accused have been arrested and booked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” the DCP said.