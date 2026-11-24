Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister Ajay Dharam Singh has invited Swiss companies, research institutions and industry representatives to invest in the state's proposed Quantum City and explore technology partnerships.

Karnataka minister invites Swiss firms to invest in proposed Quantum City more less

Addressing a dinner hosted at Swissnex in Bengaluru on Monday, the minister for Science and Technology highlighted opportunities for collaboration in precision engineering, advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, medical technology and specialised manufacturing.

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Ministers from the Swiss cantons of Jura and Neuchâtel and more than 30 industry representatives attended the event.

Combining Switzerland's expertise in precision engineering and advanced manufacturing with Karnataka's research capabilities and growing DeepTech and quantum technology ecosystem could open up new global opportunities, he said.

"Swiss companies should participate in Quantum City through investment and technology partnerships," Singh said, according to a release issued by his office.

He said the state government aims to position Karnataka as India's quantum capital through the ₹1,000-crore Karnataka Quantum Mission.

The proposed Quantum City at Hesaraghatta, near Bengaluru, will provide infrastructure for research, startups, quantum hardware, prototyping and product development, he added.

The minister also invited Swiss researchers, technology companies, investors and industry representatives to participate in the Quantum India Bengaluru Summit, scheduled to be held from July 19 to 21, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society Director Dr Girish Dilip Badole said combining the state's research capabilities with Switzerland's expertise in precision technologies could create opportunities for joint research, technology transfer and product development in quantum technologies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karnataka Science and Technology Promotion Society Director Dr Girish Dilip Badole said combining the state's research capabilities with Switzerland's expertise in precision technologies could create opportunities for joint research, technology transfer and product development in quantum technologies. {{/usCountry}}

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Quantum City could emerge as an important platform for such international partnerships, he said.

Singh said cooperation between Karnataka and Switzerland could also be expanded in quantum technologies, research and development, technology transfer, precision manufacturing, talent exchange and startup collaboration.

The event was attended by IT, BT and Science and Technology Department Secretary Dr Manjula, Karnataka Quantum Task Force Chairman Prof Arindam Ghosh, representatives of Swissnex, officials from the cantons of Jura and Neuchâtel, and representatives of more than 30 Swiss companies and technology organisations.

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